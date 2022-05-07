Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh four-month low near 0.7000 on sour sentiment ahead of China trade
AUD/USD justifies its risk barometer status by declining to the 0.7000 threshold during Monday’s Asian session, around the lowest levels since January. Risk aversion intensifies as China’s covid conditions worsen, G7 unveils fresh sanctions on Russia. Chinese trade data eyed.
EUR/USD eyes fresh 2022 low around 1.0500 on damp mood, Fed-ECB divergence
EUR/USD bears return to the table, following Friday’s failed attempt to rebound from the yearly low, as risk aversion joins the chatters surrounding monetary policy divergence between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
Gold to test $1,870 as risk-off impulse improves DXY’s appeal
Gold Price is continuously dropping lower in the Asian session after a flat open. The precious metal has displayed a bearish open test-drive session on Monday. The bright metal opened at $1,883.45 and moved a little higher to $1,884.94 but a quick response from responsive sellers dragged the gold prices lower.
Why this bullish signal could trigger SafeMoon price to double soon
SafeMoon price has been on a losing streak for more than four months and shows signs of a potential recovery. The daily time frame reveals a bullish pattern that is in development and could trigger a reversal.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Employment report to fails to calm equities as bears still in control
A lot to get through this week. The equity market had looked to put the worst behind it by midweek when a dovish Powell looked after his equity friends by taking a 75bps hike off the table. S&P closes off intra-day lows as some position squaring evident.