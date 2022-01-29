Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
EUR/USD: Friday’s spinning top, oversold RSI test sellers, 1.1185 in focus
EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.1145, keeping Friday’s corrective pullback from multi-day low amid a quiet start to the week’s trading. The major currency pair justifies Friday’s bullish spinning top candlestick amid oversold RSI conditions.
GBP/USD: Bears lurking at critical daily resistance near 1.3440
GBP/USD bulls are taking control with eyes on a significant correction for the opening sessions. The bulls are correcting the bearish impulse on the daily chart and a move into retest old support near 1.3440 could on the cards for the sessions ahead. However, bears will be looking for a discount should the resistance hold initial tests
Gold steadies below $1,800 despite upbeat yields
Gold fades bounce off intraday low around $1,786 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The bright metal struggles to extend Friday’s losses around a six-week low as market players remain divided over the Fed’s next moves amid a light calendar and a one-week-long absence of Chinese traders.
Solana upside potential hanging by a thread on support going into next week
Solana is on the verge of opening another can of losses as the price looks set to close the trading week below the monthly S2 at $90.23. This close would set the scene going into next week for another leg lower, with first support at $61.44, almost 35% away.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Apple turns risk back on but can it hold after January falls
Monday represents the last chance to turn equities around for the year if our analysis is correct. The January barometer as it is known has an 80% success rate in predicting the outcome for the rest of the year. Apple (AAPL) has boosted market sentiment but can it hold?