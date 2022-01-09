Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh session high above 1.1320
EUR/USD struggled to make a decisive move in either direction with the initial reaction to the mixed US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday but managed to regain its traction on its way to a fresh daily high above 1.1320. The greenback is facing modest selling pressure as the positive start in US stock markets point to improving sentiment.
GBP/USD clings to modest dialy gains above 1.3550
The renewed dollar weakness after the mixed December Nonfarm Payrolls report is helping GBP/USD push higher ahead of the weekend. The pair was last seen trading above 1.3550 and it remains on track to close the week in the positive territory.
Gold drops toward $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.
Alibaba extends rally on a new analyst price target
NYSE:BABA gained 4.51% during Thursday’s trading session. Benchmark Capital provided an updated price target for AliBaba. Chinese tech companies get fined on another round of government regulatory checks.