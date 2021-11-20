Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
EUR/USD: Bears take on bullish commitments at key structure
EUR/USD is on the back foot as the market looks for safer havens due to the covid concerns sweeping through Europe. The pair hit a 16-month low amid the COVID surge while expectations have also grown that the ECB will be lagging with regards to interest rate hikes compared to other central banks.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3400 on renewed dollar strength
The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 and GBP/USD is pushing lower toward 1.3400.
Gold: Bears in control for the open
The price of gold is lower despite the risk-off mood. XAU/USD ended on Friday down some 0.70% falling from a high of $1,865.83 to a low of $1,843.09. US dollar on form as European covid risks rear their ugly head again.
Polkadot parachains offer developers freedom from Ethereum
Polkadot’s Parachains offers projects a free execution model on its network, offering freedom from economic constraints. The first Parachain auction has ended, and the reduction in DOT supply is expected to drive the token’s price higher.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: ECB talks temporary but will Powell's reign be transitory?
Will Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's tenure be transitory as President Biden mulls a change to the US Central Banks leadership this weekend? It has come down to a battle of the doves with Lael Brainard in the running to replace Jerome Powell.