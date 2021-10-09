Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
EUR/USD: No hopes for the shared currency
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1528 as the world struggles to overcome the pandemic. Resuming economic activity faces a considerable hurdle in bottlenecks and supply chain disruptions, as the recovery is uneven across the globe.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
Gold on the back foot as NFP fails to alter taper prospects
fter ending the previous week on a firm footing, the XAU/USD pair continued to edge higher on Monday and reached a 10-day top of $1,770. Nevertheless, gold struggled to extend its rebound amid dollar resilience and formed a horizontal trading channel with a lower limit of $1,750.
Altcoin lag while BTC marches higher
BTC hits $56K faces selling pressure during the Friday trade session. ETH is showing signs of exhaustion, momentum slowing despite primary bullish breakout conditions. XRP remains muted and mostly unresponsive compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum
US September Nonfarm Payrolls: Taper expectations intact despite dismal job numbers
The US economy created less than half the number of expected jobs in September. Firms seem unwilling or unable to hire workers despite a huge backlog of unfilled positions. Nonfarm Payrolls added 194,000 jobs in September, less than half the 500,000 consensus forecast.