Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
EUR/USD eases from daily tops as Lagarde repeats dovish message
The EUR/USD pair has trimmed most of its intraday gains and trades around 1.1830, after ECB's Lagarde reaffirmed the central bank is “determined to provide accommodation for favourable financing conditions.”
GBP/USD: Range bound with an eye on the BOE
Sterling’s recovery on Thursday and Friday ended, temporarily, the threat of the GBP/USD breaking below 1.3765 support and entering the lowest part of its seven-month range. The safe-haven trade to the US dollar slackened this week.
Gold snaps four-week winning streak, eyes on US CPI data
Gold started the new week in a calm manner and consolidated the previous week’s gains on Monday. With the trading volumes returning to normal levels following the Labor Day holiday in the US, the XAU/USD pair turned south.
El Salvador adoption of big crypto sets precedent as BTC hovers at inflection point
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after breaching the $50,000 level on September 5. The recent flash crash pushed BTC to an inflection point where it contemplates a move to either $52,672 or $42,300.
The In-Between week
The US employment data and the ECB meeting are behind us, and the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and Norway's Norges Bank lie ahead. The general sense one gets by surveying the recent string of data is that economic activity has downshifted.