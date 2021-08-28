Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls have better chances after a dovish Powell
The greenback plummeted on Friday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh weekly high of 1.1801 to settle a few pips below it. The week starts with a holiday in the UK, which may keep volumes low. EUR/USD has shifted to bullish in the near term, it needs to clear the 1.1800 area.
GBP/USD: Further gains depending on the dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.3805, shedding some 50 pips ahead of the close to finish the day around 1.3760. The UK government does not plan new measures despite the spread of Delta. GBP/USD has a limited bullish potential, but the broad dollar’s weakness could push it higher.
Gold could target $1,830 next ahead of NFP
The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the XAU/USD pair to climb above $1,800 at the start of the week. However, the pair struggled to clear the key resistance area that seems to have formed at $1,810 mid-week.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Why is PLTR stock up?
What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post.