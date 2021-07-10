Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Our top-down appraoch, technical analysis is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly charts.
This weeks video covers technical analysis on: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY.
Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s).
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves above 1.1850 as the dollar falls
EUR/USD has advanced signifcantly above 1.1850 as the US dollar retreats from the highs despite rising US yields. ECB President Christine Lagarde did not mention monetary policy on Friday after presenting a strategic review on Thursday.
GBP/USD marches toward 1.39, shrugging off weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, moving up as the US dollar takes a breather from its gains. Earlier, UK GDP missed estimates with 0.8% in May and BOE Governor Bailey refrained from talking about monetary policy in his speech. Covid headlines are eyed.
Gold price eyes 200-DMA amid acceptance above 21-DMA
Gold price books third straight weekly gain, 200-DMA remains in sight. Daily closing above 21-DMA reignites bullish interest, as RSI recovers to 50.00. Thursday’s Doji doesn’t seem to have discouraged the bulls.
Cardano founder faces backlash for his prediction as ADA price eyes 22% advance
Cardano price is anticipating a bounce from a crucial demand zone ranging from $1.287 to $1.318. Charles Hoskinson faced slack on Twitter due to his July 2020 prediction.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.