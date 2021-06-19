Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Our top-down appraoch, technical analysis is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly charts.
This weeks video covers technical analysis on: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY.
Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: ECB’s Lagarde may add to EUR weakness
The American dollar kept rising, heading into the weekly close, with EUR/USD bottoming on Friday at 1.1846 and settling at around 1.1860. On Monday, the focus will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde. EUR/USD maintains its bearish stance despite extreme oversold conditions.
GBP/USD: Delta variant hurting the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.3791, its lowest since mid-April, ending the week a couple of pips above such a level. The Bank of England is having a monetary policy meeting this week. GBP/USD extremely oversold but bearish in the near-term.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.