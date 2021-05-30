Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Our top-down appraoch, technical analysis is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly charts.
This weeks video covers technical analysis on: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY.
Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s).
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
EUR/USD recovers from the lows in end-of-month jitters
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, recovering as money managers adjust their portfolios at the end of the month. Earlier, the pair dropped sharply after US Core PCE surged to 3.1%, above 2.9% expected.
GBP/USD extends falls on dollar strength
GBP/USD remains pressured and trades near 1.4150, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about the Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE comments. US Core PCE beat estimates with 3.1% YoY.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
Meme, cannabis stocks up, Bitcoin under pressure
Robust economic data, huge fiscal spending boost appetite in stocks. Value, meme, and cannabis stocks gain as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remain under a decent selling pressure into the weekend.