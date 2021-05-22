Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.

Our top-down appraoch, technical analysis is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly charts.

This weeks video covers technical analysis on: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY.

Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s).