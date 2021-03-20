Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Our top-down appraoch, technical analysis is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly charts.
This weeks video covers technical analysis on: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY.
Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s).
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.19 after the Fed triggers bond selling
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the Federal Reserve's announcement. The Fed canceled its SLR exemption to banks, forcing them to sell some bonds. The resulting higher yield is positive for the dollar. Returns on ten-year Treasuries top 1.70%.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 as the dollar surges with yields
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3850 as US ten-year yields recapture 1.70% and carry the dollar higher with them as the Fed the canceled SLR exemption for banks. The UK's vaccine supply issues are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD stabilises ahead of bombardment of Fed speak and key US data next week
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in the low $1740s, close the 21-day moving average which currently resides just above $1740. Prices have been generally well supported above the $1730 level, amid a lack of any real fundamental drivers throughout the day.
Crypto market on track to a $2 trillion capitalization
In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market managed to recover about 80$ billion in market capitalization reaching $1.81 trillion. The next target is the astronomical $2 trillion capitalization level.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.