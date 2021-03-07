Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Our top-down appraoch, technical analysis is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly charts.
This weeks video covers technical analysis on: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY.
Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s).
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Vulnerable to further downside around 0.7700 as greenback bulls get stronger
AUD/USD matches Friday’s closing at weekly open, stays depressed near one-month low. American employment data came in strong, China’s trade figures also impressive. Light calendar keeps risk catalysts, bond moves on the driver’s seat.
Gold still eyes June 2020 lows at $1670 after weekly closing below $1700
Weekly closing below $1700 keeps the XAU/USD sellers hopeful. A bounce towards 50-SMA on 4H cannot be ruled out in the near-term. RSI stays bearish while gold holds within a potential falling wedge.
EUR/USD: Bulls stepping up at critical support
EUR/USD bulls in play from key support on the monthly time frame. Lower time frames depict the bullish outlook on a break of the hourly 10 SMA for the open. EUR/USD is decelerating in its current bearish impulse and the upside is compelling from support.
Forex Weekly Outlook: US dollar flexes muscles, ECB rate decision eyed
The US economy continues on its path of recovery, with solid PMIs and nonfarm payroll reports. The US dollar is also showing strength, boosted by higher US Treasury yields. This week’s highlights rate decisions from the ECB and Bank of Canada and GDP reports in the eurozone and the UK.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).