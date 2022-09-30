Markets largely stayed in a risk-off mode this week, as European inflation again surprised to the upside and long yields kept rising, UK markets went frenzy on the back of big spending plans, and geopolitical tensions expanded to the Baltic Sea region. We still think risks are skewed towards inflation becoming entrenched and central banks being forced to hike faster, raising the risk of a more protracted and deeper economic downturn, see our new macroeconomic forecasts (Big Picture – Chilling prospects for the global economy, 26 September). We also see more downside to EUR/USD which was closing in on our 12M forecast of 0.95 earlier in the week before recovering to 0.98 level. Weaker EUR is being driven by Europe’s ever-deepening energy crisis, looming recession and the associated underperformance of European assets. Geopolitics adds to downside risks.
On Tuesday morning, news broke that both Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were leaking to the Baltic Sea. Nordic leaders quickly called the event a sabotage conducted by a government agent but have stopped short of blaming Russia as the investigations are ongoing. Market reaction was muted because flows were already at zero. Yet, the case was a sharp reminder of Europe’s vulnerabilities. Similar attacks against critical infrastructure such as gas pipes, LNG terminals or under-sea cables could have severe implications, and tensions keep building: the EU is currently working on the 8th round of sanctions against Russia as a response to their illegal annexation of four oblasts in Eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia continues to prop up its frontline with new recruits, likely in the number of much higher than the 300,000 initially communicated.
UK markets have been in turmoil after the new government announced a GBP 45bn unfunded tax cut plan last week, adding to the GBP 90bn already earmarked for households’ energy bills. As a response, sterling recorded fresh historical lows vs. the dollar on Monday while bond yields spiked. On Wednesday, the BOE was forced to intervene in the gilts market to prevent a liquidity crisis amongst local pension funds who were facing rising margin calls on the back of higher yields. Pressure is rising against the government to adjust their fiscal plans but thus far there are no signals of a policy reversal.
Next week, focus will remain on the quickly evolving security situation in Europe. Depending on Putin’s remarks in his speech on Friday the 30th, markets may either reflect a temporary relief or be spooked by further concerning signals. While Putin is widely expected to announce annexation of the four areas in Eastern Ukraine, a declaration of war is also a possibility and would mark an escalation. We highlight that while a frozen conflict in Ukraine and the extension of sanctions against Russia are fully priced in, escalation is not. Hence, any action by Russia, such as concrete hybrid or military attacks against other European countries, or the use of weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, would likely lead to NATO’s intervention and trigger substantial negative market implications.
The calendar for next week is rather thin. We get the final manufacturing PMIs on Monday, and the service sector indices on Wednesday. ECB minutes are out on Thursday. The RBA will meet on Tuesday and it’s a close call between a 25bp and a 50bp hike. The RBNZ, in turn, is well priced for a 50bp hike on Wednesday. China is off the whole week.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 0.9800 after US inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 0.9800 in the early American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6.2% in August but the stronger-than-expected core reading didn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.1050 following earlier drop
GBP/USD fell to a fresh daily low below 1.1030 but managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation continued to rise in August, allowing the dollar to preserve its strength against its rivals.
Gold stays in positive territory above $1,660 as US yields push lower
Gold continues to trade in positive territory above $1,660 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day after US inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to cling to its gains despite renewed dollar strength.
Shiba Eternity download day the biggest bullish catalyst in SHIB history?
Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead for Shiba Inu, has dropped a teaser about Shiba Eternity games for the SHIB community. Proponents expect the launch of the collectible card game to be a bullish catalyst for Shiba Inu price.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: We are teetering on the brink
Equity markets remain at the precipice of a technical collapse, which we examine in the weekly long-term chart below. The overall picture remains one of nervousness ahead of the upcoming Q3 earnings season.