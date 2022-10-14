The US inflation pressure keeps building as headline mom CPI ticked in at 0.4%, above consensus, and a 75 bps hike from the Fed in November seems like a done deal now. The FOMC minutes from the September meeting also confirmed that the Fed sees a significant risk that ending the tightening cycle will lead to higher commodity prices and renewed waves of inflation.

10-year US yields jumped above 4% on the inflation news, and this also spilled over to European bond markets, which were already under pressure amid hawkish comments from the ECB and spill-overs from the highly volatile gilts market in the UK. Both saw some relief on rumours that the UK government will scrap the unfinanced corporate tax cut proposal. This also strengthened GBP significantly.

Energy markets provide some comfort with gas prices remaining at a level around EUR100 per MWh, significantly lower than what we have seen over the summer. Chinese intentions to back off the LNG market this winter amid lower demand and more pipeline flow from Russia has also eased price pressures significantly here.

Oil prices have declined, as the outlook for the global economy is turning increasingly more bleak. The IMF cut its growth outlook and warned that the worst is yet to come, seeing the weakest global growth in 2022 and 2023 since 2001 (excluding the global financial crisis). They downgrade mainly western economies' growth, notably the euro area and Germany. Besides energy, the global inflation impulse in general is continuing lower with nosediving freight rates and further declines in global food prices, which is at least giving some rays of light for consumer prices.

It was another volatile week for equities with the VIX volatility index trading on elevated levels as inflation worries and what that will mean for central banks' tightening cycle is a constant worry. The inflation print in the US drove equities sharply lower, but the UK news looks like a key trigger for a significant move higher in equity markets on Thursday.

Next week, markets will be looking out for the EU Council meeting Thursday-Friday, where discussions about an EU gas price cap and another round of EU-backed borrowing could gather pace and maybe even bring some tangible results. We also get ZEW expectations, which will probably indicate a continued downturn in the macro momentum. In the US, markets will focus on the few Fed speeches throughout the week.

China's 20th National Congress of the CPC kicks off on Sunday and lasts for about a week. One key focus point for markets will be any signals of a move away from the zero-covid policy. However, given the recent signals we would not set the hopes too high, see Research China - Four key questions on 20th National Congress of the CPC. We also get Chinese GDP for Q3, which is set to show a decent rebound of around 3% q/q but it is mainly a technical rebound from the big lockdown related decline in Q2 of 2.5% q/q. Underlying demand is still very weak.

