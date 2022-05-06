We saw significant market jitters this week with VIX volatility starting off at a two month high. The lack of a hawkish message from the Federal Reserve (Fed) turned things around for a while only for US equities to take a big plunge on Thursday as investors largely consider Fed to be behind the curve. In London, a trading error caused a flash crash in Swedish stocks of 8% on Monday, which immediately spread to the other Nordic and European bourses. Markets quickly normalised again, though.
This was also the week where 10-year US treasuries traded through the 3%-level for the first time since 2018. Oil prices bounced to the highest level since March on the back of EU plans to phase out imports of Russian oil and US looking to start re-filling its strategic reserves. Adding further to inflation pressures, refined oil products have increased more in price than crude since the war broke out as Russia is a big exporter here.
The Fed largely did what was expected of them this week, as they hiked rates by 50bp and hinted that they will hike by 50bp again at the "next couple of meetings". Fed chair Powell communicated that the Fed is not "actively considering" a larger 75bp rate hike although he did not rule it out. We are still just at the beginning of the hiking cycle and we see risks skewed towards more aggressive tightening.
Several other central banks also hiked rates this week. Bank of England did 25bp as widely expected but removed the risk of steep rate hikes for now, as the BoE remains concerned about the growth outlook, which translated into a weaker pound. We also got hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia and surprise 75bp hikes from both the National Bank of Poland and the Czech National Bank. The former was significantly less than priced by markets and the latter was more.
This week’s economic data predominantly indicates European resilience to the war in Ukraine so far. Unemployment declined to an all-time low in March and the service sector showed a nice rebound amid reopening in April. On the other hand, the manufacturing sector is slowing down, German industrial orders and output are declining and producer price inflation increased further in March, indicating more headwinds for consumers going forward. We saw high inflation starting to take its toll on Euro area retail sales, which declined in March. Chinese PMI’s plunged in April on the back of the Shanghai lockdown, a warning for the global manufacturing sector, which typically lags China by a few months. On a positive note, the outbreak seems increasingly under control.
Next week, we will look out for Russian victory day. We expect Russian president Putin will escalate his rhetoric against the West. The market reaction is uncertain and will depend on the possibility of a Russian attack on other countries. We will also follow discussions on the EU’s sixth sanctions package and if agreement for a Russian oil embargo is found. In the US, April CPI data could very well mark the peak in inflation. We will focus on mom moves, though, which are still too high for the Fed to feel really comfortable.
