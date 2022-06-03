Euro area inflation once again exceeded expectations in May, sparking further speculation of faster ECB rate hikes. With core inflation rising to 3.8% y/y and seasonally adjusted m/m rate still around 0.5%, we now expect core inflation to peak only after the summer. Consequently, we have lifted our expectations for ECB rate hikes ahead of next Thursday’s meeting, and now look for 25bp hikes in every meeting from July to March (which would bring the deposit rate to 1.00%). Next week’s meeting will likely mark the formal end to ECB’s net asset purchases, and the focus will be on the possibility of 50bp rate hikes in the coming meetings, as markets are pricing in around 30% risk of such a hike in July. Read our full ECB Preview - Ready for lift-off, 2 June.
Today, we published Big Picture: A (mild) recession in western economies seems unavoidable, 3 June, with our latest economic forecasts. We now expect US economy to fall into a mild recession during H1 2023, with euro area following suit in H2 2023. The combination of weakening real purchasing power and tighter financial conditions will weigh on economic growth, even though pent-up demand, savings and the re-opening of economies will continue to support activity especially in the service sector in the near-term. Chinese growth will likely recover towards 2023 on the back of renewed stimulus, but with the latest lockdowns and no signs of easing the ‘zero-covid’ strategy for now, we have downgraded our growth forecast for 2022. As global demand outlook weakens towards 2023, we also expect the current inflation pressures to ease. That being said, we still expect euro area and US core inflation to remain above central banks’ target levels even in 2023, supporting the case for further rate hikes.
OPEC+ failed to stabilise rising oil prices after EU announced the embargo on Russian oil. OPEC+ agreed to hike production by 648 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, above the initial plan of 432 bpd, but it did not yet address Russia’s status within the group. While the larger production increases ease the supply situation in the near-term, they also mean less potential production capacity in the future, leaving the oil market vulnerable to new supply shocks. We expect prices to remain elevated in the coming months, and maintain our forecast for Brent at USD115/bbl towards Q3.
In China, Shanghai was able to end its two-month long lockdown this week. PMIs rebounded in May, and the recovering Chinese demand outlook is another factor supporting commodity prices. New stimulus was also announced this week, as policy banks are funding increasing number of infrastructure projects for the central government. Next week, focus remains on the Covid-situation, while the trade data released on Thursday will likely remain weak due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic.
In terms of economic data, next week’s highlight will be the US CPI on Friday. We expect the figures to continue illustrating strong and broad-based price pressures. Aside from the ECB, we expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to continue its hiking cycle with another 25bp hike, but following recent 50bp hikes by the Fed, Bank of Canada and the RBNZ, risks are tilted towards a larger hike also in Australia.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0750 following NFP-inspired decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0750 area after falling toward 1.0700 with the initial reaction to the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The ISM Services PMI in May declined to 55.9 from 57.1 in April, making it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2550 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD erased its daily losses and advanced beyond 1.2550 in the American session. The dollar, which gathered strength on better-than-expected NFP print, lost its bullish momentum after the ISM Services PMI came in below the market forecast.
Gold stays on the back foot as US yields cling to gains
Gold managed to erase a portion of its daily losses but seems to be having a tough time gathering bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on a daily basis after the latest US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
LUNA 2.0 price recovers as Do Kwon may not go to prison
LUNA 2.0 price started its recovery after the bloodbath as Korean authorities revealed prison time may be unlikely for Do Kwon. The Terraform Labs CEO could instead be hit by fines and penalties from regulators
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!