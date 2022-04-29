The Russian-Ukrainian war entered its third month, without any signs that the conflict will be resolved any time soon. After failing to capture Kyiv, Russian forces are focussing their attacks on the Donbass region in the Southeast and with the 9 May Victory Day approaching, we think Russia is likely to step up their offensive against Ukraine (read more in Research Russia-Ukraine - Several signals point to an escalation in the war in Ukraine as Victory Day looms, 26 April).
Global growth concerns have again hit the market mood. Assets that tend to trade closely in tandem with the cyclical outlook have performed poorly and market volatility has increased. News that Russia halted gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria after they failed to make payments in Ruble did nothing to turn around sour risk sentiment and sent oil and gas prices higher. Market concerns have been amplified by another COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, which could trigger a shut-down of the city similar to Shanghai, putting further pressure on global supply chains. Amid broad USD strength, CNY has seen the sharpest weekly decline since 2015, EUR/USD fell to the lowest level since 2017 and USD/JPY moved higher after Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish policy and yield curve cap.
The combination of higher energy prices and a weaker growth outlook put central banks in a tough spot. Yet Riksbank felt no need to wait and hiked its repo rate by 25bp already in April and we look for further rate increases in June, September and November this year. In line with recent comments from Governing Council members, we now expect a first 25bp hike from ECB already in July, followed by continued hikes in September, December and March, taking the deposit rate back to 0.5% in Q1 23.
Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron secured another five-year term. His re-election bodes well for further EU integration, but he is also facing increasing economic and political headwinds. With only 59% of voters endorsing him for a second term, he has to govern a divided country and the weaker mandate could make it challenging to push ahead with ambitious reforms of the pension, health and education systems. To what degree Macron can implement his plans will depend on parliamentary elections held in June.
Chinese Covid-19 developments will remain in focus next week, while a further decline in Chinese PMIs from already low levels seems likely due to the Shanghai lockdown. A busy week awaits markets also in the US, where the FOMC meeting on Wednesday is the highlight. We expect the Federal Reserve to hike the target range by 50bp, a view shared by consensus and market pricing, and signal that further 50bp rate hikes are looming this year (read more in Fed Preview, 28 April). The US jobs report released on Friday will be interesting in that respect. We expect the job market continued to tighten in April, with an increase in nonfarm payrolls of ~400k and possibly a further drop in the unemployment rate to 3.5%. On Thursday, we expect Bank of England to hike the Bank Rate to 1.00% from 0.75%, but stick to its softer guidance on the hiking pace from last time. In the euro area, focus will remain on further potential cuts to Russian energy supplies, as the EU is working on another sanctions package that might include an oil embargo. An emergency meeting among EU energy ministers is scheduled for Monday.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.