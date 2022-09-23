Central banks delivered further hikes largely as expected, as inflation pressures remain high despite the rising recession risks. In the US, Fed hiked rates by 75bp as broadly expected, but the updated ‘dot plot’ signalled more hawkish rate expectations than markets had expected. While Powell provided few new signals on the upcoming tightening pace, he repeated that Fed is increasingly focusing on limiting economic growth below potential and looking for signs of cooling labour markets. In contrast, we are forecasting a rebound in the Q3 GDP figures, and thus we are also calling for two more 75bp hikes in the November and December meetings. Read our full Fed review: Hawkish 75bp – Fast hikes to continue, 21 September, as well as some underlying thoughts on why we continue to see risks tilted towards Fed having to maintain financial conditions restrictive for longer: FX Strategy - The bullish case for high US interest rates, 22 September.
Bank of England hiked by only 50bp yesterday, in line with our expectations but less than what markets had priced in. Recession risks are rising in the UK amid the rapid decline in purchasing power, but we continue to expect further hikes in the coming meetings, see Bank of England Update - Review: another 50bp hike and we expect more to come, 22 September. Norges Bank also hiked by 50bp, but as it was among the first to start hiking last year, we also think it could be among the first to bring the hiking cycle to a halt, we are only looking for one more 25bp hike in the November, read more in Scandi section below.
The few outliers among the hiking central banks are found in Turkey, where the CBRT continued its unorthodox monetary policy by cutting rates by 100bp despite the soaring inflation, as well as in Japan. BoJ made no changes to its dovish policy stance, but later it was announced that the Ministry of Finance had instructed it to intervene in the FX markets to limit the rapid JPY weakening for the first time since 1998. Despite this, BoJ is still conducting monetary policy which sends more yen into the market, and we think the pressure to abandon the yield curve control has increased. Read our take in Research Japan - Bank of Japan intervenes to support JPY, 22 September.
European recession fears got further boosted by the September Flash PMIs, which signalled broad based weakening in the growth outlook. Especially the manufacturing sector is under clear pressure due to a steepening decline in new orders but also rising input costs due to the energy crisis.
This weekend, we will focus on the Italian elections, where the right-wing coalition’s win looks like a done deal. Giogia Meloni’s party Brothers of Italy has increased its lead in the latest polls, and the focus will be on the margin of victory. Read our preview here: Italian Politics Monitor - Unchartered territory, 9 September.
Markets will continue to digest this week’s central bank meetings, and in the Euro Area main focus will be on Friday’s September Flash HICP figures, consensus is looking for another uptick to 9.4% y/y. In the US, focus will be on a wide range of Fed speakers as well as the August private consumption expenditures data out on Friday. In China, August PMIs will be released on Friday morning, we continue to see downside risks amid weakening export demand outlook.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 0.9750 after upbeat US PMI data
Following a brief consolidation period, EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9750 during the American session on Friday. Better than expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US provided a boost to the dollar, further weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD renews multi-decade below 1.0900
After having recovered toward 1.1100 earlier in the day, GBP/USD turned south in the American session and touched its lowest level since 1985 below 1.0900. The PMI data from the US showed that the private sector activity recovered in September, fueling another leg higher in DXY.
Gold falls below $1,650, looks to post weekly losses
Pressured by the renewed dollar strength on upbeat US PMI figures, gold lost its recovery momentum and dropped below $1,650. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot heading into the weekend.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
TSLA suffers as yields continue to dominate
Tesla (TSLA) reacted poorly to the latest central bank developments with the stock falling 4% on Thursday. Main indices were not as badly hit with the S&P 500 losing less than 1% and the Nasdaq just over 1%.