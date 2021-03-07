Review and Preview

The U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February, evidence the labor market’s recovery is gaining steam nearly one year into the pandemic as coronavirus caseloads fall nationwide and many states ease restrictions on business activity. The unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.2% — well below the April peak of 14.7%, but about twice the pre-crisis level, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report, released Friday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment remained unchanged at 6.3% and the economy added 182,000 jobs. – Megan Henney, “February Jobs Growth Surges Above Expectations,” www.foxbusness.com, March 5, 2021.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped Friday after the February jobs report topped expectations, sending the benchmark yield to its highest level this year. The prospect for strong economic growth and budding concerns about inflation have pushed down the prices for bonds. The climb in Treasury yields has led some to speculate that the Federal Reserve may adjust its policy to hold down parts of the yield curve or even ease up on its dovish stance, but so far, the central bank has not shown a willingness to alter course. – Maggie Fitzgerald, Vikki MeKeever, “10-Year Treasury Yield Jumps to Yearly High 1.62% After Strong Jobs Report,” www.cnbc.com, March 5, 2021.

This was a wild week in world equity markets. In fact, it was quite brutal for short-term aggressive traders when you look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the past seven days. The prior week ended with the DJIA down 559 and 469 points on Thursday and Friday, February 25-26. All technical and chart pattern indicators looked very bearish coming into March. But then Fed Chair Jerome Powell made a statement that the Fed is quite comfortable with inflation continuing to rise even in light of the collapse in long-term Treasury prices. The market was up 603 points on that news. But then the DJIA turned down -144, -121, and -345 points over the next three days, looking very weak again going into Friday’s job’s report.

However, the payroll reports were much stronger than expected, and the DJIA reversed again. It was up 572 points on Friday, March 5. Everyone would be wise to remember two things. First, Fed Chair Powell is not an economist. He is a lawyer. Understanding the effect of artificially engineering a zero-interest policy for an indefinite period of time has consequences, such as a fear of inflation. Some basic economic principles cannot be arbitrated to an outcome desired through oral argument.

Second, keep in mind that this schizophrenic market activity is happening shortly after the first passage of the Saturn/Uranus square on February 17, within one day of many world stock indices making new all-time or multi-year highs. Under the Saturn/Uranus square, nothing goes as expected. One may expect sudden surprises and the unexpected through the remainder of 2021.

I am not sure anyone expected a sudden rise in interest rates going into 2021, although it does fit the Saturn/Pluto cycle very well as described in our Forecast 2021 book. That it would cause equity markets to hemorrhage at sudden intervals due to a concern that inflation might occur stronger than the Fed chair thinks was equally unanticipated. I am also not sure that this plunge in Treasuries is not also the result of a large nation selling its inventory of U.S. Treasuries. No one is talking about that or asking about it publicly. And the Fed Chair would understandably not want to broach the topic. But it seems reasonable that someone has to be selling aggressively to cause a disruption of this magnitude in the Treasury market, which then disrupts currency, metals, and equity markets.

The prior week’s column made a note of the fact that the DJIA and other world indices were falling into the full moon of February 27. The new moon, due two weeks later on March 13, would be in Pisces conjunct Venus and Neptune. We reported that with this new moon in Pisces combination approaching on March 13, “… we are about to enter another period of delusionary drama. Under Neptune and Pisces, euphoria may strike again, and stocks start to soar for no apparent reason – at least none that can be verified or makes any sense. But one also has to realize what happens when a Neptune and Pisces-highlighted period isn’t euphoric. What is the opposite of euphoria and wishful thinking when reality strikes? It’s hysteria and panic.” Maybe we should have pointed out that Pisces is one of the dual signs in astrology (so is Gemini). As such, it can seamlessly exhibit contrary expressions in quick order. In this case, the equity markets can flip back and forth from euphoria to hysteria. In trading and chiropractic communities, this type of behavior pertains to a concept known as “whiplash.” Lawyers know about this.

In addition to euphoria and hysteria, Neptune and Pisces can also be associated with uncertainty and confusion. Equity markets were certainly uncertain last week. In fact, they have been quite uncertain since February 17 when the Saturn/Uranus square shook markets and coincided with many reversals down from all-time or multi-year highs. In Europe, the Netherlands AEX index tested 700 on February 16, very close to its all-time high of September 2000 at 703. It has been trending down ever since. But in Germany, the DAX rallied to another new all-time high last week, March 3. The Zurich SMI remains well below its multi-year high of 11,014 made on January 25. And in the UK, the London FTSE is doing nothing of any interest (no highs or lows as of late).

In Asia and the Pacific Rim, the stock markets of Japan, India, China, and Hong Kong all made multi-year highs within one day of the Saturn/Uranus square on February 18. The ASX of Australia also posted its highest mark since the crash of last March 2020, exactly on February 17, 2021. But each of these indices has fallen substantially since then.

In the U.S., the S&P and NASDAQ made their all-time highs on February 16, and the DJIA made its peak on February 24, for a case of intermarket bearish divergence. Each dropped steadily into lows late last week and then rallied sharply on Friday following the jobs report. Maybe we will see another round of euphoria yet going into the new moon of March 13, which happens to be the same day that the Mercury retrograde shadow period ends. If not, maybe we will see panic and hysteria. With so much Neptune and Pisces, no one can be confident of anything right now, although many may make such claims. When Pisces is highlighted, matters such as facts, truth, and accuracy are often hidden. This is not to imply Pisces people are this way (for indeed they are not), only that the world and its inhabitants seem challenged by these virtues during these times. So, our assignment this week is to locate the truth and get the facts before we act. Good luck.

But back to markets. Last week was also difficult for currencies and precious metals, which fell rather hard. Gold dropped to 1683 on Friday, its lowest mark since June 8, 2020. The Dollar/Yen rallied to 108.63 on Friday, its highest level since June 8, 2020. W.D. Gann would like that, as Monday, March 8, is exactly nine months later. Crude Oil soared last week to 66.42, its highest mark since April 24, 2019. This fits with Pisces and Neptune very well. And finally, Bitcoin had an “inside week,” following its all-time high of February 22 at 58,445 and its low of 43,021 on February 28.

Short-term geocosmics

We will be brief here. It is all about the new moon conjunct Venus and Neptune in Pisces next weekend, March 13. That is a strong signature for financial market cycles and their correlation to geocosmic studies. Pay special attention to Crude Oil late this week and early the week after.

All of this Pisces energy may not be conducive to position trading. However, it is good for romance and the arts. It is a favorable time to explore your imagination and tap into your creative potential. Enjoy the next two weeks and seek out situations that are free of stress.