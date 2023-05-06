Share:

Review and preview

Nonfarm payrolls increased 253,000 for the month, beating Wall Street estimates for growth of 180,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate was 3.4% against an estimate for 3.6% and tied for the lowest level since 1969. Average hourly earnings, a key inflation barometer, rose 0.5% for the month, more than the 0.3% estimate and the biggest monthly gain in a year. – Jeff Cox, “Job Growth Totals 253,000 in April, Beating Expectations,” www.cnbc.com, May 5, 2023.

Last year’s techwide reckoning continues. In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo and Zoom. The running total of layoffs for 2023 based on full months to date is 168,243, according to Layoffs.fyi. – Natasha Mascarenhas and Alyssa Stringer, “A Comprehensive List of 2023 Tech Layoffs,” https://techcrunch.com/, May 5, 2023.

It was the week of the Mercury retrograde midpoint (May 2-3 +/- 1 day), otherwise known as the “Inferior Conjunction of the Sun and Mercury,” “Mercury Cazimi,” or for market timing purposes, the “Full Stride Period of the Trickster.” And what a wild week it was in many financial markets!

The middle of the week (mid-Mercury retrograde) witnessed another rate hike by the Federal Reserve, accompanied with a hint that it may be the last increase for a while. The week ended with conflicting economic reports, as noted by the above quotes. Several companies have announced they will be (or already are) initiating large layoffs, yet the employment reports keep showing more people entering the workforce. Perhaps as people are being laid off, they are also starting two or three part-time jobs to make up for the loss of income. With Mercury retrograde, we may not have the full story. These reports are lagging indicators. Things can quickly change, as the markets themselves illustrated last week.

As an example, the DJIA rallied to a new primary cycle high on Monday, May 1, at 34,257. Just three days earlier, it was making a major cycle low at 33,235. The next three days, the DJIA fell 367, 270, and 286 points, respectively, bottoming at 32,937 on Thursday, May 4, lower than the major cycle low of the prior week. The next day, Friday, it was up over 500 points. As noted before, under Mercury retrograde, price swings every 1-4 days are common. As we approach the Sun/Uranus conjunction, the swings get larger and larger.

Commodity markets also exhibited sharp but brief price swings last week. Gold soared to 2085.40 on Thursday, May 4, still within the one-day orb of the Mercury retrograde midpoint and just less than $4.00 off its all-time high of 2089.20 recorded on August 7, 2020. One day later, it was down nearly $80 from that high. Crude Oil fell to 63.64 on Thursday, May 4, slightly below its earlier cycle low of 64.35 on March 20. The next day, Friday, May 5, it was testing 72.00, making Thursday’s new yearly low look like a classic Mercury retrograde fake-out.

Short-term geocosmics and longer-term thoughts

However, the most important geocosmic development centers around Mars making a T-square with the Jupiter/Pluto square, as Jupiter enters Taurus (May 16). This can be problematic in a variety of ways, especially May 9-23. Because Pluto is involved, it may relate to finances again, and the possibility of raising taxes and an escalating world debt situation. Pluto can also pertain to crop damage or threats to human lives caused by either nature or human activity that tries to coerce others to its will. Furthermore, with Jupiter square Pluto, there may be a high-profile bankruptcy or surprisingly large loss of funds reported. Where did they go? How could one entity lose so much and thus threaten the financial fabric of that nation or even the world? Financially this can be a dangerous time for financial matters, and financial markets may be subject to large losses either into or following this period. Forecast 2023 Book Chapter on “Spring 2023,” written in October 2022 (www.mmacycles.com).

Pertaining to the above quote, the banking and financial issues suddenly erupted just as spring was about to begin (mid-March). And now, as we approach the fixed T-square of Mars, Jupiter, and Pluto, another financial threat is immediately ahead: the U.S. risks running out of funds to cover its debts (debt ceiling limit crisis). As stated in last week’s column and before, “Jupiter square Pluto does have a history of correlating with financial panics (maybe 50% of the time within a 4-month orb). Along the way, the Sun will conjoin Uranus (disruption) on May 9, in Taurus, the sign of money. I think we will see very huge movements in financial markets around that time, lasting through May 23 and maybe beyond.”

Thus, there is an abundance of geocosmic factors to weigh this week. For instance, the Sun will conjoin Uranus on Tuesday, May 9. This is a big reversal signature with an 83% correlation to primary cycles in stock indices within 14 trading days, per studies reported in The Ultimate Book on Stock Market Timing Volume 3: Geocosmic Correlation to Trading Cycles. But we also know that this aspect can coincide with breakouts and breakdowns if prices are near yearly highs or lows.

At the same time, Mercury is retrograde, which we also know has a reputation for breaking out of support or resistance zones only to quickly retreat again in a “fake out.” So what will it be this time? A breakout, fake out, reversal, or all three? I think all three, in that order. We already see the setup in the Japanese Nikkei Index, where a new yearly high has just formed. But it is already in the 18th week of a 12-20-week primary cycle in the Nikkei. It’s late, and that is when false signals are most apt to appear – even if they have broken out to new yearly highs.

With Jupiter involved in the forthcoming T-square of Mars-Jupiter-Pluto, we must also be alert to a major reversal in Crude Oil. It may have just formed, but there could be a 4-9 day secondary bottom (known as the “Lendahl Wiggle”) in the May 16 +/- 1 week three-star geocosmic critical reversal time band. The geocosmic climate is wild, and implies huge profit opportunities may be underway. But that also means the risks of losses are greater than usual.

The next two weeks may be a short-term traders’ dream with such potential for large price swings. However, it could also be a nightmare to innocent people who only wish for peace and an opportunity to live their life freely without the threat of coercion from madmen who are responsible for the deaths of thousands of people but claim someone is trying to assassinate them. Under Jupiter with Pluto (and Mars), such claims can be exaggerated. However, the dangers posed by these individuals are not likely exaggerated. This is a time to be very wary of exaggerated claims or promises by those with an underlying agenda that involves coverups and danger to others.