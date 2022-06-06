Review and preview

The U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May, better than expected despite fears of an economic slowdown and with a roaring pace of inflation. At the same time, the unemployment rate held at 3.6%, just above the lowest level since December 1969. Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% from April. The year-over-year increase for wages of 5.2% was in line with expectations. – Jeff Cox, “Payrolls Rose 390,000 in May, Better Than Expected,” www.cnbc.com, June 3.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and wants to cut about 10% of jobs. – Ken Martin, “Musk Says Tesla to Pause Hiring, Wants to Cut 10% of Staff: Report” www.foxbusiness.com, June 3, 2022.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a coming economic “hurricane” that requires preparation. “Right now, it’s kind of sunny. Things are doing fine. Everyone thinks the Fed can handle this. That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way. We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or a superstorm.” What is likely giving Dimon pause for concern, aside from persistent inflation, is the Fed’s quantitative tightening program. That includes interest rate hikes and a reduction of its $9 trillion balance sheet. – Matthew Fox, “Brace Yourself: Jamie Dimon Warns of a Coming Economic Hurricane.” https://finance.yahoo.com, June 1, 2022.

The end of Mercury retrograde, the Trickster, brought the Mars/Jupiter in Aries U.S. stock market rally to a grinding halt on Friday, June 3. This was also one day before Saturn, the Buzzkill, turned retrograde. Despite the recent rise in equity markets around the world since the recent low recorded on the midpoint of Mercury retrograde, May 20, several high profile corporate executives (i.e., Elon Musk, Jamie Dimon) are now warning of economic trouble ahead. The market took notice of the worries on Friday.

Nevertheless, it was not a bad week for most global equity markets following the torrid advance of the prior week headed into the Mars/Jupiter conjunction in Aries on May 29. Transitioning from the aggressive and risk-oriented nature of Mars and Jupiter in Aries, the change in directions of Mercury and Saturn on June 3-4 can seem like suddenly shifting gears from overdrive to park. The markets mostly paused, known as a correction, rather than reversed, which is the nature of Mercury and Saturn. That pair needs time to think and contemplate before starting its next move. During the pause, there is apt to be somber news. Saturn is “somber,” and Mercury is “news.” Together they relate to a collective attitude of skepticism and criticism, and if lucky, maybe a constructive suggestion for getting through it. Jamie Dimon hit the nail on the head regarding how to handle this period: be prepared for the worst. Not that the worst will happen, but it could, and if you are not prepared, and it gets bad, it’s going to feel like a hurricane.

For most global equity markets, the rally off the May 20 low peaked early last week and then paused or pulled back into Friday. Mercury and Saturn are not only changing directions, but they are in a challenging square aspect to one another. It starts to loosen up after Monday. Some equity markets, especially in Asia (Shanghai Composite, Nikkei, Nifty), soared to new multi-week highs into the end of last week, but most simply pulled back in a corrective fashion.

In other markets, Gold and Silver rallied to new multi-week highs right into the end of heliocentric Mercury in Sagittarius, peaking early Friday morning. They then reversed down as the week ended. Gold peaked at 1878.60 and ended the week at 1853. Silver soared to 22.52 but then sold off to close at 21.90. Metals often sink as helio Mercury ingresses from Sagittarius to Capricorn as was the case here.

Crude Oil was the star last week, soaring above $120 on Friday and once again approaching its all-time high. News of Russian gains in its attempt to annex the seacoast of Southeast Ukraine dampened the outlook for lower crude prices. The new military offensive fits with the themes of Mars and Jupiter in Aries. But it may also re energize NATO, an Aries alliance, to take bolder action.

Short-term geocosmics and longer-term thoughts

Who do you trust less? Politicians or Billionaires? Real question. – Elon Musk, Twitter, May 26 (Results of 3.4 million respondents showed politicians less trusted than billionaires by 75.7-24.3%). – Gary Bai, “Elon Musk Responds After Overwhelmingly Winning Poll Against AOC,” www.theepochtimes.com, May 31, 2022.

Chinese military researchers have called for the development of a “hard kill” weapon to destroy Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system if it threatens China’s national security. The researchers drew attention to Starlink’s “huge potential for military applications” and the need for China to develop countermeasures to surveil, disable or even destroy the growing satellite megaconstellation. Starlink is a broadband satellite internet network developed by Musk’s SpaceX company that aims to beam internet access to customers anywhere in the world. Since the first Starlink satellites were launched in 2019, SpaceX has put more than 2,300 of them into low-Earth orbit, and the company plans to send up to 42,000 satellites into space to form a gigantic megaconstellation. – Ben Turner, “Chinese Scientists Call For Plan to Destroy Starlink Satellites,” May 26, 2022, www.livescience.com.

I said ”Hey, you, get off of my cloud.” Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, from “Get Off Of My Cloud,” London and Decca records, 1965.

The major aspect of the week ahead is Venus conjunct Uranus in Taurus on Saturday, June 11. This is an important aspect because Venus rules Taurus (money and currencies) and Uranus rules the digital world, or in this case, crypto-currencies. The combination also rules banks, and it is interesting that Jamie Dimon warns of an impending “economic hurricane,” for Uranus also rules high, dangerous winds, like hurricanes. It also has dominion over earthquakes, so either calamity could work as a description of these two planets conjunct in Taurus. However, they may also correlate with excitement in love, for Venus rules both love (or new attractions) and money. They seem to go together this season.

Back to the markets… Our recent study of planets in signs revealed that one of the most frequent episodes of sharp reversals in Bitcoin have occurred when both Venus and Uranus were in Taurus. This is happening now, May 28-June 22, and the period around the conjunction of June 11 could be especially important +/- 3 days. Bitcoin has been relatively quiet since its recent collapse that ended on May 12 at 25,390. Last week, May 31, saw the highest price in Bitcoin (32,376) since that low, for a gain of 27.5%. There may be big money to be made (or lost) in crypto trading these next two weeks.

“Too much to do, but not enough time.” That’s a classic expression related to Mercury square Saturn, especially with both changing directions now. It is a struggle to get organized and caught up with tasks. Delays in meeting deadlines can be a cause for stress. But Saturn is involved in another powerful setup as identified by astrologer Robert Thibodeau of Mayflower Books in Berkley, Michigan. He notes that Saturn is also in orb of its midpoint with Neptune and Pluto. It will start to separate now as Saturn begins its retrograde cycle, but after it turns direct (October 22) it will actually be on the exact Neptune/Pluto midpoint in January 2023.

This can be a strange but powerful correlate to challenges involving matters related to Saturn in Aquarius (the midpoint), which is still in square aspect to Uranus (ruler of Aquarius) as described in the Forecast 2022 Book . The sub-chapter was titled “Space Exploration – Who Owns Outer Space.” The basic message was the need to create an international body that ensures the fast growing number of space stations do not pose a danger to earth or the conduct of human activity. That message is now coming to the forefront as reports out of China imply this escalation of satellite megaconstellations could be a threat to their national security. In response, they are considering measures that in turn could threaten the proliferation of the satellites and megaconstellations themselves.

The solution, with Mercury now involved in its square aspect to Saturn at a time when both are reversing their directions as seen from Earth is – as always with Mercury – communication. Let’s talk. Let’s listen to concerns. Let’s work this out before initiating any hostile activity that escalates tensions (Saturn) and this is similar to what happened in the case of Russia’s ominous invasion of Ukraine 100 days ago. Let’s define who really owns space and the right to station thousands of satellites that in time will find billions of people dependent upon them. These satellites and their functions can be a tremendous boon for humanity if planned and developed correctly, with the cooperation and support of the entire world. They cannot exist peacefully if a free-for-all attitude prevails where only the most technologically (Aquarius, Uranus) advanced nations can claim portions of outer space for their own use or that of their national companies.

Outer space belongs to everybody or nobody if we are really serious about giving peace a chance. So do inner space and inner peace.