The ECB meets to decide on rates and bond market intervention. The ECB has guided very clearly that it intends to raise rates by 0.25ppt. A different increase would destroy such credibility as the ECB possesses, without bringing any inflation benefit. Raising by 0.50ppt today would not alter the inflation outlook. Faster tightening can be achieved over time, without sacrificing central bank credibility. – Paul Donovan, Economist, UBS Morning Audio Comment, www.ubs.com/pauldonovan, July 21, 2022.

The European Central Bank on Thursday increased interest rates for the first time in 11 years… The ECB surprised markets by pushing its benchmark rate up by 50 basis points, bringing its deposit rate to zero. Traders had expected a smaller hike of 25 basis points. – Sylvia Amaro, “European Central Bank Surprises Markets With Larger-Than-Expected Rate Hike,” www.cnbc.com, July 21, 2022.

The bulls took the lead in the tug of war for control of the trend in world stock indices last week as major resistance was broken in many markets. This was accomplished even as the European Central Bank raised rates twice as much as they had been stating that they would, and the FED continues to suggest another large rate increase will be enacted next week. Suddenly investors are buying the prospect of higher rates, when very recently they were selling on the same outlook. Why? Because higher rates now mean the probability of a soft landing and no serious recession. It makes you wonder who is creating (and changing) the narrative.

It doesn’t matter, really, because this phenomenon fits the geocosmic cyclical script. With Jupiter in Aries, we expected investors and traders to regain their confidence and become more aggressive buyers than sellers. Jupiter in Aries loves speculation, going against the consensus. The consensus was bearish. Investor sentiment was in the pits. That’s the way Jupiter in Aries likes it. The market was ripe for a turnaround. Additionally, the market was near the end of its time band for an intermediate-term 23-month cycle low. Conditions were exactly what a speculator looks for. The fundamentals will catch up later to these leading indicators (geocosmics and cycles). They almost always lag.

The market behavior was similar throughout most of the world. That is, most indices bottomed around June 17 as Venus conjoined Saturn, as pointed out in this column since that time. And most indices rose to their highest level late last week since those lows in mid-June.

Last week may have been a turnaround in Gold and Silver too. Gold fell to 1678.40 on Thursday, July 21, as Jupiter made its first of three semisquare passages to Saturn. This was right into the support (and buy) zone given to MMA subscribers ever since the highs of March 8 above 2075. By Friday, Gold was up over $50, back to 1738.30. That’s a big move. That’s a Jupiter-in-Aries type of move. At the same time Gold made its low, Silver remained above the 18.01 low it made the prior week, for a case of intermarket bullish divergence.

Bitcoin and Ethereum continued their nice rallies last week, rising to their highest levels since their lows of June 18. So far, this is still a corrective rally, and completely in line with cyclical and lunar patterns as discussed in our recent webinars and Bitcoin reports.

Short-term geocosmics and longer-term thoughts

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rose to the highest level in eight months, the latest sign that the historically tight labor market is starting to cool. Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended July 16 rose to 251,000 from the 240,000 recorded a week earlier. It marked the highest level for jobless claims since mid-November. – Megan Henney, Jobless Claims Rise to Highest level in 8 Months,” www.foxbusiness.com, July 21, 2022.

We’re in the midst of breath-catching revolutions in how America lives and works. Working from home, as an issue, is still shaking itself out, but its implications are huge. If an entire class of people who used to go to the office stay home, it will upend the commuter model on which modern cities are built, and on which they depend for revenue. Another great question has to do with the shortage of workers. You see this all around you. There aren’t enough people to fill available jobs. – Peggy Noonan, “The ‘Great Resignation’ Started Long Ago,” Wall Street Journal Online, July 21, 2022.

It was hot in Europe last week. I mean it was really hot, even for this urban cowboy who lives in the desert land of Arizona. In fact, England recorded its highest temperature on record going back to the 17th century. Here in Amsterdam, temps rose above 100° Fahrenheit, something I haven’t seen in the past 25 years since I’ve been spending part of my summers here. It is one of my favorite cities in the world.

Many will cite this record heat wave as further proof of global warming. But in my world, this is a reflection of Jupiter (exaggeration) in Aries (hot) turning stationary retrograde next week (July 28), as Mars (hot) is also moving rapidly to its conjunction with Uranus (record-breaking) and square Saturn (discomfort), August 1-7. Last week found the Moon also in Aries (hot), and headed to Mars (hot) in Taurus, when the triple digit temperatures occurred. It may not be over. Mars in a hard aspect to Saturn (August 7), has a strong correlation to extremely hot or cold temperatures within two weeks when occurring in the summer months, regardless of hemisphere.

In addition to their history with weather and disturbing events of nature (like earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, electrical blackouts and high winds), hard aspects from the Sun and Mars to Saturn and Uranus can also exhibit themes of major surprises and disruptions in political, economic, and banking matters. As discussed last week, there is “a whole lotta shakin’ going on.” It’s coming as we are about to enter a “high disturbance” geocosmic zone. It’s already in the geocosmic orb of influence. If you are seeking stability and safety, this is not the time to be complacent or asleep. If you prefer excitement and maybe some chaos, this is for you.

In the meantime, the ‘whole lot of shakin’ got underway in several markets as Jupiter made its first of three waxing semi-square (45°, 1/8 cycle phase) transits to Saturn on Thursday, July 21. That’s when the reversal and shake-outs became apparent. Not only did the bulls take it to the bears in stock indices until Friday, but they did the same in Gold, Silver, and currencies. It was the “revenge of the bulls” week. These are either reversal or breakout signatures, and right now, they look like important reversals.

Our recent studies of this 20-year Jupiter/Saturn aspect show a remarkable correlation to intermediate-term cycle lows in the DJIA within a short period of time (thank you to MMTA student and soon-to-be graduate Vincent Wang of Singapore for his work on this research). The low of June 17 fits within this time band for an intermediate-term cycle trough. The “hot zone” is July 21-September 21, +/- 1 month.

The last time this semi-square aspect unfolded was in 2002-2003, with its first two passages in October 2002 and March 2003. This was when several global stock indices completed their 6- or 18-year cycle lows. You may remember that the NASDAQ completed an 80% decline from its high in early 2000 to its low in October 2002 as this aspect made its first passage then. Its second passage was in March 2003, which is when European markets bottomed as the Iraqi War began, initiated by the U.S. under false premises. The other instances were not quite as dramatic, but still impressive. BTW, we will be covering this correlation in greater detail, and its implication for the next 1-5 years, at our MMA 2022 Trading & Investment Retreat on September 9-11 in Troy, Michigan (see Announcements below). If you are seriously interested in what these studies suggest about the future of financial markets (stocks, currencies, metals, interest rates, cryptos), this will be a rare and unique opportunity to learn and develop your long-term investment or short-term trading plans.

This week is also significant because it contains three Jupiter transits. In addition to Jupiter turning stationary retrograde on July 29, Venus will square the Big Guy on July 25 and the Sun will make a trine with king of the planetary gods on July 31. There is also a new Moon in the fire sign of Leo (July 28). Now, normally when a market is rising into such a patch of planetary exuberance and exaggeration, it correlates with a crest. But there are many occasions when, instead, it coincides with a low, after which another strong rally unfolds. Last year, for instance, the Japanese Nikkei Index fell to its 16.5-month cycle low on August 20, 2021, when Jupiter and Uranus were also prominent. The Nikkei made its 16.5-month cycle low at 26,954 then. Three weeks later, on September 14, 2021, it was up to 30,795, a 14% gain and a new 30-year highs. It has never reached that level since. Something like that could happen again.

This is the summer of fireworks, heat waves, excitement, chaos and volatility. It’s carefree and careless in a world of dangers and disruptions. Some like it hot. Others who don’t better get out of the heat. Markets can be wild. This is not likely to be a summer of love. But it may be a summer of passion, protests, and living on the wild side. There could be a whole lot more shakin’ comin’ up.