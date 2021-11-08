Review and preview

Broad-based strength in hiring in October signals the economy is shaking off the Covid-related slump of the third quarter and could grow faster than expected in the fourth quarter. Employment increased by 531,000 in the month. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. Revisions to prior months’ data also added a total of 235,000 more payrolls in August and September. – Patti Domm, “Strong Jobs Report Shows Economy Back on Track for Further Growth,” www.cnbc.com, November 5, 2021.

Stock markets were strong again last week, as several made new all-time highs into last week’s new Moon in Scorpio, opposite Uranus on November 4. These included the DJIA, S&P, and NASDAQ in the U.S., and DAX and AEX in Europe. Other markets enjoyed nice rallies, albeit not to new all-time highs. The exceptions were in China, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil, which all fell to new 4-week lows. With Uranus, you seldom get uniformity. Its nature is more non-conforming and can be followed by abrupt movements.

The abruptness of Uranus was most notable in precious metals, especially Gold, which fell to a three-week low on Wednesday, and by Friday was making a new two-month high. This is in alignment with Mars in Scorpio now, and points to higher prices as long as last week’s low holds. Ethereum was also highlighted last week as it soared to a new all-time high, but Bitcoin did not. With Uranus in the cosmic limelight, and in the money sign of Taurus, we can expect some fireworks here too as we approach December 24, when the last exact waning square aspect with Saturn takes place. It just happens to be within a week of Venus turning retrograde as well, in conjunction to Pluto. Venus and Pluto rule stable currencies, as does Taurus, and Uranus rules cryptos, another form of currency, which many are trying to make “stable currencies.” With Uranus in Taurus, that may not be likely for a while.

Short-term geocosmics and longer-term thoughts

The takeaway from Tuesday’s voting is that the Democratic Party’s progressives are a clear and present danger – to their party and to everyone else. Because of progressive overreach, incompetence, and intolerance, the Republican Party now owns three important security issues – economic security, education security, and civil security, a.k.a. “law and order.” – Daniel Henninger, “The Biden Democrats Lose It,” Wall Street Journal, November 4, 2021.

Mr. Trump, naturally, tried to take credit for Mr. Youngkin’s victory. But he was jumping in front of the victory parade. The former president would have hurt Mr. Youngkin had he campaigned for him. The message from Virginia is that voters don’t want the agenda of the progressive left, and they will listen to a Republican who forthrightly addresses problems they care about while talking like a normal human being. – Review and Outlook. “Lessons of the Progressive Fall,” Wall Street Journal, November 4, 2021.

One of the handicaps of writing an annual book is that the forecasts you write about can come about sooner than the book is in print. Hence, last week’s stunning election results, demonstrating the support for moderate viewpoints and goals as opposed to extreme political behavior and policies, was taken right out of the second chapter in the soon-to-be released Forecast 2022 Book titled, “The Beginning of a New Era: Moderation and Detachment.” The chapter describes the social, political, and economic history of the first years following the 20-year Jupiter/Saturn conjunctions, and what that history tells us about 2022-2023. It also describes the history of U.S. stock indices and their longer-cycle cycles in this phase of the new Jupiter/Saturn cycle, as well as their relationship with major changes in education.

One of the takeaways is that stock indices perform very well when the government is in gridlock and extreme economic and social policies, spending programs, and speculative trading frenzies are curtailed.

The repudiation of the progressive policy proposals of the current administration by voters in traditionally liberal states may have been yet another factor in the strong performance of U.S. and world stock indices last week. Investors know the value to the business community of a government that is stymied in its efforts to pass large, transformative bills that do not have bipartisan support. The bills stall and the economy grows when government is boring.

Investors also know the importance of containing extreme divisive rhetoric from the opposition that threatens a moderate approach to society, government, and economics. Hence, Republicans may celebrate last week’s unexpected victories, but they should be very careful and not assume that this means support for their party’s current political leader. As the Forecast 2022 Book will point out, it is the Democrats who may be celebrating at the mid-term elections, and not because the country supports their views as much as it may be a result of a “gift” (Neptune making a grand trine to his natal Venus/Jupiter trine) given to Joe Biden from the activities/behavior/involvement of the former president. The winners will be those of both parties who come across as the most moderate and not the most extreme, now that Jupiter will start exhibiting characteristics of its waxing phase to Saturn (moderation), while Saturn separates from its waning square to Uranus (radical and extreme). If given the opportunity, I think a moderate Democrat, Republican, or Independent will win in the vast majority of contests against an extreme right or extreme left candidate in the 2022 mid-term elections, based on the newness of the Jupiter/Saturn cycle. And if so, that will bode well for the economy.

But let’s leave politics aside and return to the financial markets. We are in the midst of a Uranus onslaught. The new Moon of Thursday evening, November 4, was in direct opposition to Uranus. The Labor Department reported a much better increase in payrolls than expected and revised the prior month’s disappointing jobs numbers much higher. It appears the booming U.S. economy is back on track. But it also means the booming inflation situation is also likely to continue, and inflation is like a “stealth tax.” With the Fed’s announcement that they will begin their “tapering” program late this month, it will be interesting to see how long the “breakout” nature of Uranus will remain in force before the “reversal” properties of Uranus begin. From November 10 through November 17, Mars will make a T-square to Saturn and Uranus. On December 24, the final exact waning square between Saturn and Uranus will take place. During this period, we are apt to see both of these sides of Uranus. We are already witnessing the breakout part of this planet’s personality. But we know Uranus can change its tune abruptly at any moment, much like Mercury retrograde, only more forcibly.

The lunar eclipse of November 19 will also be interesting as it is only one day after President Biden’s birthday. That means his solar return and year ahead will have characteristics of a lunar return: conflict and opposition. At the same time, the Mars/Uranus opposition is also a Mars return for him – they hit his natal Mars. Wait! That’s getting back into politics and we wanted to stick with financial markets. Under heavy Uranus aspects, no one knows for certain which side of the Uranus personality will show up first. But markets are likely to rise and/or fall sharply into these periods and reverse just as sharply.

The problem is that the cause underlying these sharp price swings is likely to be political this time. We are fast approaching the holiday season – the Sun in Sagittarius – which is usually a bullish period for stock markets. But with Uranus, “usually” doesn’t mean things will unfold “as usual.” It’s more likely to be an “unusual” period between now and December 25, because Uranus will dominate the cosmic narrative.

This can be a challenging period in terms of plans not unfolding as expected. But it can also be a time of immense inspiration and new ideas. Stay safe and out of danger, if possible, and cultivate new ideas and see if you can find support for them before launch. They will probably need some adjustment to be accepted, but with those revisions, they could have a great impact. In other words, think independently, but don’t act out your ideas until you first check them out with others who may be affected.