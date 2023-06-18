Share:

Review and preview

The Federal Reserve did not change interest rates (it was not a skip, according to Fed Chair Powell). The press conference presumably did intend to sound hawkish, and presumably did not intend to sound economically incoherent. The fabled “dot plots” signaled two rate hikes—given how these are prepared; they are unlikely to be a coordinated Fed message. Powell said pausing allowed the Fed to get more information before making decisions. At a time when data is less reliable, pausing to reflect should be a way of life for policy makers, not a revelation at the eleventh hour.­ Dr. Paul Donovan, “Not the Fed’s Finest Hour,” UBS Morning Audio Comment, June 15, 2023.

In English, redux describes things that have been brought back—metaphorically, that is. For example, if the relationship between two nations resembles that of the United States and the Soviet Union in the late 20th century, one might call the situation a “Cold War redux.” Dictionary, www.merriman-webster.com.

Things are looking up for global equity markets after their strong showing last week. Some, like the German DAX, soared to a new all-time high on Friday. Others, like the Indian NIFTY index, are testing their all-time highs. The Japanese Nikkei exploded to multi-decade highs, while other indices look poised to do the same shortly.

However, this week finds the powerful ringed planet, Saturn, turning retrograde at the same time it forms a favorable sextile aspect with Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system. Could it be that the elusive sound of a gong everyone is looking for to announce the top of the global economy and stock markets is nearby? It’s always a possibility, and the sentiment is surely bullish, so very few are expecting it. But these are the conditions under which tops form, and the cosmic signatures (mid-June through late July) give the “gong show redux” added gravitas.

In other markets the Dollar is back above the 140 mark against the Yen, but strangely enough the Euro is testing its yearly high against the U.S. Dollar. It’s not the Dollar that is the leader, but rather it is the buffer between other currencies, some of which are rising and others falling. This is causing a mixed impact on Gold and Silver. Gold fell to a new cycle low in the August contract when it fell to 1936 on Thursday before rising again to 1980 the very next day. Silver did not make a new cycle low on Thursday’s decline back to 23.27, but by Friday, it too was up nicely to a high of 24.29. Bitcoin, like Gold, also fell to a new cycle low on Thursday, and then bounced back smartly by over $1700 by Friday.

Short-term geocosmics and longer-term thoughts

Congress may have ducked a federal default by voting to lift the debt ceiling two weeks ago. But the real challenge may come in September… McCarthy has made it clear that he won’t allow lawmakers to cram together a potpourri of appropriations bills into an omnibus behemoth and pass that to avert a shutdown. He wants the House to consider each of the 12 spending bills one by one. This is why it could be a monster to fund the government this fall and avert a shutdown by September 30, the end of the federal fiscal year. – Chad Pergram, “Congress Marches Toward September Budget Showdown to Avert Government Shutdown,” www.foxbusiness.com. June 15, 2023,

Poverty, according to (Adam) Smith, wasn’t preordained, and above all, he didn’t trust government. He points out that only economic growth can raise living standards. Continuous economic growth is the only way to raise wages, and a stagnant economy leads to falling wages. Elsewhere he writes that famines are the result of government price controls. While Karl Marx claimed nearly a century later that capitalism would lead to growing impoverishment for workers, Smith predicted that economic growth would lead to an increase in living standards. – Rainer Zitelmann, “Adam Smith’s Solution to Poverty,” Wall Street Journal, June 16, 2023.

Pluto retrograded back into Capricorn last week, and it will remain there until January 23. Thus, many of the themes involving debt, deficits, taxes, and the power of governments over people that were present from January 2008 through March 2023, are due to return. This is apt to be especially critical for the United States, whose natal (founding) Moon/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn will be ignited once again. In truth, it never ceased, and won’t cease for at least two years because that is how long Pluto’s incubation period requires to manifest the consequences of decisions made under its transiting aspect to a natal planet.

Shorter-term, there are three periods that stand out in June-July 2023. The first is right now as Saturn turns retrograde, and is in a favorable sextile with Jupiter as noted earlier. Additionally, the Sun squares Neptune this weekend, creating a powerful geocosmic reversal zone. Second, financial astrologer Rob Robinson reminds us via the ISAR financial chat room that transiting Mars and Uranus will square one another in late June, touching off the NYSE Mercury/Pluto square at the same time. Neptune just happens to turn retrograde then too, which is one of the very strongest correlations to primary cycles in the DJIA. Third, Venus turns retrograde on July 22, another powerful reversal signature that was present at the low of the dot-com bubble (NASDAQ) stock market crash in October 2002 (the NASDAQ had lost 80% of its value by then) and the Great Recession low of March 6-9, 2009. It also unfolded within two weeks of the all-time high in the DJIA on January 5, 2022.

Thus, the entire period from now through the end of July is vulnerable to a cosmic version of “For Whom the Bell (gong) Tolls.” Listen carefully because it may happen when no one is listening. Neptune highlighted prefers silence, when activities are nearly invisible and unnoticed. The Sun squares Neptune this weekend, Neptune turns retrograde on June 30, and Jupiter will make a semi-square to Neptune on July 22. But it may not be that quiet in late July, for the almost-too-loud Mars/Saturn and Sun/Pluto oppositions will also be thunderous July 20-21. That’s a combination that probably can’t avoid being heard or seen. That’s a cannon blast from deep within the earth’s surface or well below its waterline. Investors (and refugees) could be in a rush to get their life vest on at some point in June or July, for anytime we see Jupiter in hard aspect with Neptune, it may coincide with a climate of irrational exuberance (euphoria) or hysteria. The latter follows the former.