Job growth accelerated at a much faster pace than expected in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased 372,000 in the month, better than the 250,000 Dow Jones estimate. The unemployment rate was 3.6%, unchanged from May and in line with estimates. June’s gains marked a slight deceleration from the downwardly revised 384,000 in May. April’s count was revised down to 368,000. “The strong 372,000 gain in non-farm payrolls in June appears to make a mockery of claims the economy is heading into, let alone already in, a recession,” said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. – Jeff Cox, “Payroll Increased 372,000 in June, More Than Expected, as Jobs Market Defies Recession Fear,” www.cnbc.com, July 8, 2022.

It really is a struggle between the bulls and bears with global stock markets right now. The chart pattern is still bearish in many indices like the DJIA and S&P with lower highs and lower lows of each trading cycle since the all-time high of January 5, except for the token new high in the DJIA on April 21 that was not matched in either the NASDAQ or the S&P. However, the NASDAQ took out its recent high (June 28) on Friday, July 8, while the other two U.S. indices did not (yet). This same case of intermarket divergence is unfolding in other regions, too, since the possible intermediate-term cycle low that occurred on June 17, when Venus squared Saturn, is still holding in most indices.

In Asia and the Pacific Rim, the Shanghai Composite and India’s Nifty Index were stellar last week. The SSE soared to 3424 on July 4, its highest level since March 7, and meeting our minimum target given in our recent June 23 webinar on Chinese markets. The NIFTY rallied to 16,275 on Friday, July 8, its highest mark since June 10. But the Australian ASX, Hang Seng of Hong Kong, and Japanese Nikkei indices followed the same course as the U.S. That is, each rallied to a recent high on June 28 when the New Moon squared Jupiter and Neptune turned retrograde (our last official geocosmic critical reversal date). Each then pulled back 2-4 days and resumed their rallies into Friday, July 8, but failed to exceed the highs of June 28, except in the case of the SSE, NIFTY, SMI, and NASDAQ.

European indices exhibited great variance over the past two weeks. The German DAX, for instance, fell to a new 21-month low on July 5 before the end-of-week rally. The FTSE never regained its footing as Prime Minster Boris Johnson was forced to resign amidst a huge (typically British) scandal, which reflected the station of Neptune on June 28. The AEX has had a nice rally into Friday, July 8, but fell slightly short of its June 28 high. Only the Zurich SMI posted a new cycle high on Friday.

The pattern of most indices was very consistent with our lunar calls. Each passed two important lunar cycle tests since the important low of June 17 as covered in our daily reports and daily tweets (Twitter).

Other markets were even more stunning than stocks last week. The U.S. Dollar rose to its highest level since October 2002, while the Euro currency fell close to par, its lowest mark since December 2002. Gold broke the critical 1750-1785 level, which is discussed in this week’s MMA YouTube interview with Gianni di Poce (see Announcements below – it’s free). Silver plunged to a low of 18.70, a level not seen in two years.

Short-term geocosmics and longer-term thoughts

In the book, you say there are two types of leaders: statesmen and prophets. Could you explain the difference?

Statesmen leaders analyze the realities of the existing situation and want to achieve the maximum possible within them, balancing vision against risk and keeping in mind that history lasts longer than the passion of the moment. Prophets, as I conceive them, do not accept this distinction. They believe that their values must be implemented as quickly as is possible, and that the quality of the values determines the significance of their political role. The prophetic view is often the more elevated view and certainly the more passionate view and it may achieve great historic transformations, but it does not make allowances for the scale of human suffering and for the capability of any one generation to adapt to fundamental change. – Henry Kissinger, “The Internet Does Not Make Great Leaders,” https://time.com, July 3, 2022.

In the seventh month of 1999, Nostradamus predicted, a great king of terror would descend on the world. One of Nostradamus’s most famous prophecies strikes right within… the year one thousand nine ninety-nine seven month. “From the sky shall come a great King of terror.”– Everett Bleiler, “Nostradamus,” The Washington Post, September 12, 1999.

The behavior of the stock market since the Jupiter/Saturn conjunction of December 20, 2020 is very similar to the pattern of the previous time these two planets conjoined in 2000. In fact, in late 1999-early 2000, Jupiter and Saturn conjoined in Taurus, square to Uranus in Aquarius. In late 2020 through 2021, Jupiter and Saturn again conjoined, this time in Aquarius, square to Uranus in Taurus. It was exactly the opposite setup involving signs between Jupiter/Saturn to Uranus. That is, the first was a waxing square that ended in early 2000, and the latter was a waning square that ended in December 2021. But the behavior of stock markets was also almost identical. In early 2000, as the last passage of the square to Uranus ended, stock indices made their all-time high, and began a 2-year decline into October 2002.

Interestingly enough, the low of October 2002 was within just a couple of days of the first passage of the Jupiter semi-square Saturn (October 13, 2002-July 9, 2003). This is the first 1/8 phase of the cycle, a sub-cycle I have often referred to as the “choice to continue or abort,” which is interesting given the recent Supreme Court decision on the right to abortion.

Now we are approaching again the first semi-square of Jupiter/Saturn since their conjunction of December 2020 and square of Saturn/Uranus in December 2021. In early 2022, just one month after the final Saturn/Uranus square ended, stocks have embarked upon a sharp decline just as they did following similar aspects in early 2000. The only question is whether this decline is about to end as Jupiter begins its first of three semi-squares to Saturn, as it did in October 2002 (with a second low in March 2003 as the second semi-square took place), or if it is just in the early stages of a much more serious decline that could last more than two years as it did following the high in January 2000.

On a more Mundane level, Jupiter in Aries relates to Russia’s aggressive and brutal military campaign against Ukraine. But as expressed by my brilliant colleague Aleksandar Imsiragic of Belgrade, Serbia, in our private discussions last week in Montenegro, this semi-square with Saturn (July 21, 2022-March 21, 2023) is not likely to bode well for Russia. Jupiter in Aries may be the aggressor, but Saturn is the resistance (Ukraine), and Saturn is usually more dominant. This also fits with Mars turning retrograde in Gemini, October 30, 2022-January 12, 2023, which is another signature often pointing to the failure of the aggressor in military conflicts. I know conventional belief is that Russia is about to overwhelm Ukraine and force the latter to surrender, especially given the belief that Europe (and other nations) may not be able to sustain a winter without Russian natural gas, oil, and wheat. They will likely try to negotiate this conflict to an end. However, I am not so conventional nor would I be so sure of Ukraine’s defeat or surrender, based on these outer planet patterns that are about to begin, and are especially strong after October 30.

Something very big is happening that may transform the arc of world history. Maybe it started with the eclipse in August 1999. We know that in 2023, Pluto will begin a 20-year trek through the revolutionary sign of Aquarius. We know that 1-2 years after a Jupiter/Saturn conjunction, there is usually a major military conflict that ultimately stands out as a transformational, historical event. After the 2000 conjunction, we had the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center that led to the war with Iraq and changed the world. In 2022, we have the Russian attack on Ukraine, the first war on the European continent since WWII. In 1980, it was Iran taking hostage American citizens. In the early 1960’s, it was the Cuban missile crisis. In 1940-41, it was WWII.

As we end this week’s column, we provide one more quote about Nostradamus from the Washington Post article above. One of the very few precisely dated prophecies among the 950 or so left by Michael Nostradamus (1503-1566), (this) is probably based on a combination of millennial speculation and the anticipated total solar eclipse of Aug. 11, 1999 (July 29 in the Julian calendar), visible in Europe. Nostradamus could have found the date in a table of eclipses. Vladimir Putin was appointed as the first deputy prime minister of Russia on August 9, 1999, thus beginning his ascent to power that he holds today. This correlation with Nostradamus was first presented to my awareness by renowned Mundane Astrologer Claude Weiss of Zurich, Switzerland (www.astrodata.ch, as written about in the June-July issue of Astrologie Heute).

I am not one to follow the beliefs of many that these are the end times. In fact, I am much more optimistic (and perhaps unconventional) about the future of humankind, believing that these periods of crises are necessary steps to be taken as we prepare for this next renaissance when Uranus moves into Gemini and trines Pluto in Aquarius in the latter half of this decade. I do not think that the current leadership of autocratic governments will take us there. They cannot be sustained. If they were the future, why are not more people trying to immigrate to those nations, as Imsiragic points out? Why do so many people want to immigrate into the U.S.? What does this tell you about the arc of human history – and its future – that is being written today? Just observe where the people of world most want to live today and why. That is the light of the future of the world, of humanity’s path of evolution. Where are we headed and why? Freedom. Independence. Respect for the individual and their rights. All Aquarian ideals. Yes, we stumble at first. But we are all in this together, we are all part of the same race – the human race. It is just as the concept of the Air Epoch (Jupiter and Saturn conjoining in air signs) portends for the next 140+ years, once we understand, just as Deepak Chopra stated, that every decision I make is a choice between a grievance and a miracle.