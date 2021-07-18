Review and Preview

Congress is barreling toward a summer battle over spending levels as Democrats rush to craft a pair of spending bills while simultaneously addressing the debt ceiling to keep the U.S. from defaulting on its financial obligations… While testifying before Congress, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to address the looming debt ceiling. “Defaulting on the national debt should be regarded as unthinkable. Failing to increase the debt limit would have absolutely catastrophic economic consequences,” Yellen said. – Megan Henney, “What Is the Debt Ceiling?” www.foxbusiness.com, July 13, 2021.

Except that the U.S. came very close to doing just that (Janet Yellen quote above) in 2010, which led to the first downgrade of the U.S. credit rating in history. That just happened to be in the previous quarter cycle phase of the 45-year Saturn/Uranus cycle. The quarter cycle happens about every 11.25 years. Here we are again, February 17-December 24, 2021. The quarter cycle before that was interesting too. It was in 1999-2000, coincident with an all-time high in the U.S. stock market that was followed by the dot-com bubble burst and another serious recession.

However, let’s look at some positive market news from last week. Several world stock indices made new all-time highs as the sensual Venus/Mars conjunction in Leo unfolded on Tuesday, July 13. In Europe, both the German DAX and Netherland AEX made new all-time highs one day later on July 14. It was not confirmed by the Zurich SMI, whose all-time high was a week earlier, on July 7, just one day after our three-star geocosmic critical reversal date of July 2-6.

In Asia and the Pacific Rim, the Australian ASX index barely made another new high right on July 13. India’s NIFTY also made a new all-time high on Friday, July 16. China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were recovering from possible primary cycle lows the prior week on July 8. Japan’s Nikkei, however, continues to exhibit a bearish chart pattern of lower highs and lower lows and is close to breaking its 2021 triple bottom base of 27,385-27,629 that stretches back to January 29. That is a key support area to watch, for if it breaks, a mini-panic may begin that would force the Nikkei to continue its most substantial decline since the COVID-19 panic lows of March 2020. Other world indices may follow. In the case of the Nikkei, the decline has been underway since its 30-year high on February 16, 2021, one day before the first passage of the powerful Saturn/Uranus square of 2021. Interestingly enough, it made its second primary cycle crest of the year on June 15, one day after the second passage.

In the U.S., both the S&P and NASDAQ rallied to new all-time highs last week, on July 13 and 14, respectively. The DJIA almost did the same on Friday, rallying to a high of 35,090, just one point below its May 10 record high of 35,091. But then the floor fell out and the DJIA closed down 300 points. So much for the positive news related to Venus conjunct Mars in Leo. The charm offensive is over. It’s back to reality and a new cosmic energy (i.e., new matters of greater attention for the investment community).

In other markets, the U.S. Dollar came close to a new cycle high, reaching 92.83 on July 14. The cycle high so far has been 92.84 on July 7, one day after our prior three-star critical reversal date. The Euro, on the other hand, fell on July 13 to its lowest level since April 5. The July 2-6 CRD (critical reversal date) was also important in Crude Oil, which made its 33-month high on July 6. One week later, on Friday, July 16 it was testing 70.00, its lowest price since June 18. In precious metals, Silver is falling once again, reaching 25,64 on Friday, not far from its recent low of 25.56 made on June 26. Gold remained well above its primary cycle low of June 29, just three trading days before the July 2-6 geocosmic CRD.

As we review these markets, we note that Venus has indeed served as a correlate to currency prices. The lows of July 7 and 13 coincided with Venus making a T-square with Saturn and Uranus (July 7-8) and then its conjunction Mars (July 13). Both periods saw a potential cycle reversal in most currencies.

Short-term geocosmics

Venus has been the dominant planet making aspects to other planets during the past two weeks. Now that switches to Jupiter. On July 22, Venus will make an opposition to Jupiter, followed by Mars doing the same on July 29. During this same period there will be several ingresses (planets changing signs). On July 22, the Sun enters the fun-seeking sign of Leo while Venus enters the not-so-much fun but more let’s-get- to-work oriented sign of Virgo. On July 27, Mercury joins the Sun in the party sign of Leo, and one day later, Jupiter retrogrades back from Pisces into Aquarius for the rest of the year.

Jupiter in early Pisces has indeed correlated with the Fed’s decision to stay the course in its monetary accommodative policies, just as this column suggested would be the case when it started this brief interlude in mid-May. Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed’s intention to keep short-term rates near zero (ZIRP) and continue its sizeable purchases of treasuries every month (QE infinity continues). The presence of Jupiter over the next two weeks won’t change that generous and stimulative monetary policy.

Nor is it likely that Congress and the White House will halt their stimulative fiscal policies. To the contrary, their demand for more stimulus is likely to accelerate, for under Jupiter, no one really wants to take away the punch bowl. The problem is that the debt ceiling is fast approaching, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is clearly nervous about the possibility of a default if Congress can’t come to an agreement. They had a chance for compromise under Venus. But with Venus passing out of orb next week, the opportunity to do so may not be so favorable with the Sun approaching its opposition to Saturn and square to Uranus, August 2-7. It might get tense and an agreement may not be reached for a few days after the deadline. Being that Ms. Yellen is Leo born under a full moon in Aquarius, and Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, which is being squared by Saturn, she probably has cause to be a bit nervous. So should investors.

Longer-term thoughts

“When you look at real interest rates on long-date Treasuries, it looks like Jimmy Carter area,” said Gundlach. “We’re talking about the CPI at 5.4%, and if we want to use the 10-year Treasury it’s not even at 1.4%, that’s a negative 4% interest rate. That’s Jimmy Carteresque.”– Maggie Fitzgerald, “Bond King Gundlach Says Inflation Environment Today Reminds Him of the 1970’s” ‘Jimmy Carteresque’” www.cnbc.com, July 15, 2021.

Parents love to compare. And sometimes, we’ll even tell our kids that they’re better than others. We want them to feel as proud as we do, and to be motivated to do even better the next time … but for all the wrong reasons. It’s not healthy to be trapped in a vicious cycle of competition. Social comparisons can teach kids to always measure success based on the outcomes of other people. Even worse, according to research, giving kids praise in terms of comparison, in some cases, can cultivate narcissism, attention-seeking behavior and a lack of teamwork values. – Jessica Vanderwise, “A Psychotherapist Says Parents Who Raise Confident, Mentally Strong Kids Always Do These 3 Things When Praising Their Children,” www.cnbc.com, July 15, 2021.

As I have been saying… 2021 is 1976 all over again in terms of the Saturn/Uranus cycle. 1976 was the last time Saturn and Uranus were in a waning square. Jimmy Carter was elected president following the controversial (to put it mildly) ending of the Richard Nixon reign. Under Carter, the economy boomed the first four months to a record start for any presidency. That record lasted until 2021, when it did it again under President Biden’s first four months. Under Carter, inflation started up again, led by rising energy prices. By the end of his term, it reached levels that sucked all the air out of the economy and led to several years of slow growth, multiple recessions, and high interest rates. He lost his re-election bid in 1980 to conservative Ronald Reagan.

Now let’s have some Venus/Mars in Leo speculative fun for a moment and look at our cosmic crystal ball (for the record, I don’t really have a crystal ball and I am not a psychic… it just seems like it sometimes). Let’s look at Election Day, November 5, 2024. The transit of Jupiter, the great benefic, will be conjunct Donald Trump’s natal Sun, as noted by astrologer Robert Thibodeau. That is not usually a transit of unhappiness or disappointment. To the contrary, Trump is likely to be very happy. But I don’t think it is because he wins, but rather someone he supports may win, or looks like they may win as results come in on Election Day. And it’s not likely to be Joe Biden (transit Pluto square his Moon, Saturn near IC). Maybe Capricorn Mike Pompeo wins, if he is nominated to run, as the Moon also enters Capricorn on Election Day (November 5, 2024) and will cross his natal Sun that evening.

I know my liberal friends will not be happy with this possibility (and my conservative friends will be), but for now, that is all it is: a possibility. We don’t know the nominees yet. That will make a big difference. We don’t have a time of birth for Mike Pompeo (if someone does, please share it with me). But we do know that Donald Trump finds the transit of Jupiter on his Sun, and that is usually a high note in life – and possibly a catalyst for extreme narcissistic behavior for someone who leans towards such. The thing is, the transit of Jupiter only lasts a few days, and if the election results are not known quickly, the benevolence of Jupiter can soon lose its correspondence to Trump’s temporal happiness as transiting Uranus (planet of sudden reversals) will also square his natal Mars and Ascendant. In the true Gemini fashion that represents his sun sign, Mr. Trump can be both happy and angry at the same time. Just like the rest of the country on Election Day.

Have a nice two weeks ahead, and I will be back after this one-week vacation.