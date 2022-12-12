Review and preview

The Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates elevated through 2023, dashing Wall Street’s hopes for rate cuts in the second half of 2023 and almost guaranteeing a recession. – Megan Henney, “Fed To Keep Interest Rates High All Next year, Making a Recession Very Likely: Survey,” December 9, 2022, www.foxbusiness.com.

“When Donald Trump won in 2016, he said we were going to get so tired of winning we would ask him to stop winning so much,” Christie told a gathering of Republican governors, noting the party lost House seats in 2018, the White House in 2020 and winnable Senate races in 2022. “I’m tired of losing,” Christie added. – Brett Samuels, ”GOP Tired of Losing,” The Hill, November 18, 2022.

Last week’s financial markets were a tug of war between the aggressive symbolism of a full Moon conjunct Mars (it was even an occultation, a lunar eclipse of Mars) on December 7-8, caught between the passivity inclination of Neptune turning direct on December 3, squared by Venus on December 4, and squared by the Sun on December 14. In other words, markets wanted to do something – go somewhere – but they didn’t quite know what or where. They are looking for a reason to go up as they usually do in the third year of a presidential term in the U.S. But they also fear a recession is on the way due to rising rates to fight inflation, and the reliability of an inverted yield curve in predicting recessions. How can the market go up if there is a recession where unemployment starts to rise? But so far, unemployment has not been a problem, despite the Fed’s “hike-hike-hike” policies designed to make it a problem to solve the inflation problem. So many problems with no clear solutions except to create another problem. It’s the way of Neptune under a Mars attack.

Another push-pull dilemma is present in the recent election results. Once again, the Trump-backed candidate lost the Georgia run-off for Senate last week. The Senate now has a Democratic majority of +2. The House, on the other hand has a Republic advantage of +6. It’s a stalemate suggesting that not much gets done, which may actually be favorable for equities. Then again, it may result in the inability to pass any budget proposal, possibly resulting in government shutdowns, which could then lead to layoffs of government workers, giving the Fed a little more leverage to stop the rate increases.

Most of the world equity markets formed cycle highs December 1-2 as Neptune turned retrograde, then fell into the full Moon conjunct Mars on Dec 7-8. Another selloff happened on Friday in the DJIA, London FTSE, and India’s NIFTY indices.

In other markets, Silver rallied to its highest level on Friday since April. Crude Oil finally came down to the 70.00 area on Friday, This is into Trader Joe’s “promise-to-buy” range of 67-72 on Friday for refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve that was drained in an attempt to bring fuel pump prices down prior to the mid-term election. But there was no sign of any major buying taking place. T-Notes were also interesting last week, rising on December 7 to their highest levels since September before starting another retreat into Friday. This fits well with the full Moon in Gemini conjunct Mars rally, followed by a selloff. It’s difficult for most investors when both equities and Treasuries fall, as has been the case most of 2022.

Karma is the beginning of knowledge. Next is patience. Patience is very important. The strong are the patient ones. Patience means holding back your inclination to the seven emotions: hate, adoration, joy, anxiety, anger, grief, fear. If you don’t; give way to the seven, you are patient, and then you will soon understand all manner of things, and you will be in harmony with eternity. James Clavell, “Shogun,” Delacorte Press, 1975, U.S.

The American Psychological Association calls it (psychopathy) a chronic disposition to disregard the rights of others. Manifestations include a tendency to exploit, to be deceitful, to disregard norms and laws, to be impulsive and reckless, and, most important, to lack guilt, remorse and empathy… We need better consciences. If we got them, we’d have fewer psychopaths. Peggy Noonan, “Psychos in the C-Suite,” Wall Street Journal, December 1, 2022.

The haze of Neptune continues to cloud investors’ outlook this week as the most prominent aspect will be the Sun square Neptune on December 14. This is one day after the next CPI (inflation) report in the U.S., a reading that is very likely to finally move markets off their cloud (or is it fog).

The Sun/Neptune square has a strong correlation to reversals in the DJIA within four trading days. Like all aspects with Neptune, this one too can correspond with hopes and wishes about the future of equity prices. However, if it corresponds with a high, or secondary high to the crest of December 1-2, it could lead to a sharp reversal down into and beyond the Jupiter/Uranus semi-square of December 23. In the past two passages of this aspect (May 11 and September 28), the stock markets of the world were engaged in sharp selloffs. Maybe it’s different this time with Mars retrograde (October 31-January 12), but it would be wise to be alert just in case it does repeat a third time.

After the Mars retrograde in January, our focus will shift to March 2023 when Saturn enters Pisces (March 7) and Pluto enters Aquarius (March 23). Planets in signs represent psychological states of being, attitudes, and maybe even belief systems. There are probably more terms used in the study of psychology that relate to Saturn and its ruling signs of Capricorn and Aquarius, as well as to Neptune and its ruling sign of Pisces. Saturn in Pisces, for instance, can symbolize paranoia, especially delusions of persecution where one can easily fall into the trap of victimization. Or, it can represent spiritual (Pisces) mastery (Saturn). It’s all a matter of how one trains their mind. In terms of the economy, Saturn tends to depress or indicate a lack in whatever sector or commodities it rules. In this case, Pisces is associated with inflation, so inflation may very well come down. Pisces also has to do with Crude Oil, so either the price of Crude Oil comes down, or the availability of supplies dries up again, as seems to be the case with the Strategic Petroleum Reserves of the United States unless the president gives the OK to replenish those supplies that he emptied last year, putting the U.S. in a vulnerable geopolitical situation in the event of a war.

Pluto in Aquarius may show an escalating threat of war, especially when one considers the last time it made its 20-year transit through Aquarius (1777-1797). It coincided with major revolutions in the world, including the U.S. and France. Furthermore, Aquarius is a sign of detachment, and alienation, and if taken to extremes, it can exhibit psychopathic behaviors. On the other hand, Aquarius is also the sign of invention, discovery, and a sense of “brotherhood” or “sisterhood” with the masses. As Pluto moves towards it trine with Uranus (ruler of Aquarius) in Gemini in 2026, this heightened awareness and inventiveness can lead to a renaissance in communications, science and the arts.

Thus, we have two parallel but competing paradigms unfolding for humanity over these next three years. One track is that of destruction and loss led by leaders of the world who may suffer from paranoia and exhibit psychopathological characteristics that pose a danger to the masses, even to the point of wars. The other is a path of saintliness and virtue (altruism) led by other leaders who are able to exhibit great discipline and mastery over their behaviors (with great patience) and propel the world into an era that may be likened to a renaissance. The challenge will be identifying those who are authentic versus those who are delusional and fraudulent. Both are amongst us, maybe even within us.

In 2023-2024, Pluto will cross 0 degrees of Aquarius five times. You may remember that as the “super-charged degree” of the “New Aira,” which began when the 20-year synodic cycle of Jupiter and Saturn conjoined in that degree on the winter solstice (December 21) of 2020. As far as how that may affect financial markets, consider Pluto as the termination, the end, and the transformation of current forms of energy sources and the discovery of new forms of energy (Aquarius). There are other investment opportunities suggested here too, like artificial intelligence, space exploration, and electric vehicles. But first, we have to ensure our survival against those in power who threaten to destroy humanity via war.

It may sound heavy, ominous, and risky. But that is what Pluto in Aquarius is all about. With Pluto, there is no middle ground or appeasement. There is no gain or victory without risk. You are either all in or all out when Pluto is highlighted, as it will be 2023-2026. You either choose a path of invention and creativity, or one of destruction. In the end, creation always wins out over destruction.