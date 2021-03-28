Review and Preview

Just a few days ago, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly spoke on the issue and said the Fed has no intention of tightening policy even in the face of roaring bull markets across several asset classes. “We won’t be preemptively taking the punchbowl away,” Daly said during a virtual Q&A Wednesday. – Jeff Cox, “The Fed Has Embraced the “Punchbowl” and Has No Intention of Taking It Away,” www.cnbc.com, March 26, 2021.

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, led by bank shares and economic reopening plays as investors cheered data showing subdued inflation. Financial stocks rose after the Federal Reserve announced that banks could resume buybacks and raise dividends starting at the end of June. The central bank originally said it would lift pandemic era restrictions in the first quarter, but even the delayed move gives investors more clarity. – “Dow Closes Up 450 Points at its Session High, Posts a Winning Week,” Yun Li and Jesse Pound, www.cnbc.com, March 26, 2021.

Global stock markets were down for most of last week but then began another robust rally on Thursday-Friday, March 25-26. Some European indices, like the Netherlands AEX and Zurich SMI, soared to new yearly highs.

A typical example of last week’s erratic (Saturn square Uranus) market activity was apparent in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the NASDAQ. The NASDAQ had made a new all-time high on February 16, one day before the first passage of the Saturn/Uranus square, the strongest geocosmic signature in effect in 2021. Several other world equity markets also formed yearly or multi-year highs within one day of this aspect (i.e., ASX in Australia, Shanghai Composite in China, Hang Seng in Hong Kong, the NIFTY Index in India, and the Nikkei in Japan.

The DJIA, however, made its all-time high one month later on March 18, within our last geocosmic critical reversal date time band of March 12-15, +/- 3 trading days. Other world indices made secondary highs at this time as well, after which they declined into Thursday, March 25. But then they reversed and rallied sharply into the end of the week, with the DJIA closing near its March 18 ATH (all-time high) on Friday, March 26. In the Netherlands, the AEX soared to its highest level since September 2000 and only six points from a new all-time high. The SMI in Zurich made a new yearly high on Friday, March 26, as well. Global stock markets looked poised to resume their bullish trends as we head into the first days of spring and the sign of Aries.

Much like equities, Bitcoin also topped out during our March 12-15 two-star CRD. Its all-time high was 61,780 on March 13. By Thursday, March 25, it had fallen back to 50,316, a decline of nearly 20%.

Last week’s most notable activity, however, occurred in currencies. Consistent with a Democrat now residing in the White House, the U.S. Dollar has begun a new bullish trend as of January 6, 2021. At the low in January, it was re-testing its low of January 2018, three years earlier. By the end of last week, it was soaring to its highest level since November 2020. As the U.S. Dollar rallied, the Euro fell to its lowest mark since November 11. This put pressure on precious metals, which declined from their recent rallies. Interestingly enough, Silver made a two-month low late last week, whereas Gold prices stayed in a trading range between 1715 and 1750. Crude Oil also exhibited notable price activity. It fell to 57.25 during the week, down sharply from its yearly high of 67.98 on March 8. By Friday, March 26, it was testing 61.00.

Moreover, there is a palpable excitement that Americans will finally be able to discard the shackles of COVID and spend the money they saved last year and the wages they’re starting to earn again. So, demand is likely to rise… Experts reassure us that the annual inflation rate will only rise to about 2%. We hope they are right, but when demand increases faster than supply, prices tend to go up. – William N. Walker, “The Coming Demand Surge Brings Back Memories of 1970’s Inflation,” Wall Street Journal, March 25, 2021.

The vernal equinox of March 20, marked by optimistic Jupiter rising in Aquarius in Washington D.C., appears to be kicking in with the U.S. Dollar and its stock market. All this liquidity (money) suddenly available, thanks to the generosity of elected representatives of the U.S. government (well, of the political party that dominates Congress and the White House), is having an effect. Economic growth is expected to explode as the re-opening of American businesses continues. Americans are starting to spend both their increased savings accrued during the pandemic, along with additional stimulus checks. That money will go somewhere, and the psychology of pent-up consumer demand strongly suggests it will be spent on travel and entertainment. Some will no doubt go into financial trading. Whether it goes into financial markets or American businesses does not matter. Both portend higher equity prices.

Or do they? Saturn is in a waning square aspect to Uranus all year. One thing we know about this aspect is that nothing goes as expected. Good news can be bad news for the market. When things look most favorable is when the trend suddenly reverses. Additionally, although the economy is opening up dramatically here in the U.S., it is totally different in Europe, where new lock downs are being initiated to stop the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and their new variants. Similar trends are starting to emerge in some states, too.

In fact, progress on the COVID-19 pandemic seems to shift depending on location. The global and national situation is very much along the lines of the Saturn/Uranus square, which is to say that it is chaotic. Our concern now shifts to May-June, even into early July, when the second passage of the Saturn/Uranus square takes place (June 14), and is translated by hard aspects from Venus, Sun, and Mars. This may affect the national mood and can also portend reversals in world equity markets.

The Saturn principle demands that we be disciplined and responsible and that we behave with maturity. Uranus wants to do anything it wishes, and regulation with accountability is not in its set of instructions. Breaking rules is more to its liking because it wants freedom and is willing to rebel if it is denied. Uranus rules adolescence. Saturn of course, being the parent in the room, has the duty of exercising responsibility and governance especially in cases where one goes outside boundaries, laws, and rules. Until everyone gets on the same page, there is apt to be chaos.

The vernal equinox with Jupiter rising in Aquarius corresponds with the urge for freedom, fun, and adventure and is most definitely present now. Far and wide, everyone wants to break out. But Saturn demands that we do so responsibly. Otherwise, Saturn always gets the last word. And that last word is: consequences. There are always consequences to actions, which can be rewarding or painful, depending on the nature of one’s actions.

With all the money flooding the population, thanks to both the government and the central banks, people are not being encouraged to behave with discipline and self-restraint. In this regard, it is questionable if our fearless leaders are really doing the right thing at the right time to bring this pandemic under control by showering its people with so much more liquidity in the name of “being helpful.”

There are no short-term planetary signatures for a primary cycle reversal in financial markets until after April 9. There may be smaller trading cycle reversals. If you are interested in learning the difference between long-term, intermediate-term, primary, and trading cycles and their correlation to geocosmic signatures, consider signing up for Course 2 of MMTA, which starts next Saturday, April 3 (see Announcements below). In the meantime, enjoy the spring break holiday – responsibly.

One more point to give before I end this week's column. If you are getting the COVID-19 vaccine and you experience pain in your arm where the shot was administered, consider applying arnica, or T-relief to the area. You can get these homeopathic remedies at most health food stores. It will greatly reduce and even get rid of the pain.