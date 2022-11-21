Review and preview

Global banking giants are starting a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Earlier this month, Michelle Neal, head of the New York Fed’s market’s group, said it sees promise in using a central bank digital dollar to speed up settlement time in currency markets. – Lananh Nguyen, “Banking Giants and New York Fed Start 12-Week Digital Dollar Pilot,” Reuters, November 15, 2022.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Thursday that “the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive.” He suggested that the appropriate zone for the federal funds rate could be in the 5% to 7% range, which is higher than what the market is pricing. – Tanaya Micheel and Alex Harring, “S&P 500 Closes Higher on Friday, but Ends Week with Losses,” www.cnbc.com, November 18, 2022.

The DJIA followed the lunar cycle to a ‘T’ last week with a new high on Tuesday and a low on Thursday, followed by another healthy rally on Friday. Tuesday was the day of Venus trine Jupiter (‘Law of Abundance’ signature) and Thursday was the Moon in Virgo headed to the Mars/Neptune square. The U.S. stock markets basically paused their prior gains since the primary cycle low of October 13, when Mars also squared Neptune. It’s doing it again this weekend, only this time Mars is retrograde and the market is closer to a new cycle high than low.

Gold and Silver also made new cycle highs on November 15 as the Venus/Jupiter trine unfolded. However, their highs were related to heliocentric Mercury transiting through Sagittarius, November 13-25. Crude Oil took a beating last week, dropping to 77.59 on Friday, testing its recent primary cycle trough on September 26 when Jupiter made its double semi-square (and mid-point) to the Saturn/Uranus square, which was the most powerful geocosmic configuration of the year (more on Crude Oil below). And Bitcoin, strangely enough, held its recent yearly low on November 10 despite the dramatic bankruptcy of FTX and the loss of billions of dollars and possibly over one million investors in its exchange. What a debacle, but entirely consistent with the basic principles of Saturn (loss) square Uranus (sudden and chaotic) in Taurus (money and banks). November 10 was the middle of the “translation” of the departing Saturn/Uranus square by both the Sun and Venus, November 5-11. Is it over, or will there be another earth-shaker (Uranus) as Jupiter moves towards its third and final semi-square to Uranus on December 23?

Short-term geocosmics and longer-term thoughts

The President is announcing that the Administration intends to repurchase crude oil for the SPR when prices are at or below about $67-$72 per barrel, adding to global demand when prices are around that range. – The White House Statement and Release, October 18, 2022.

With Mars square Neptune this weekend, and with Jupiter retrograde in Pisces October 29 through December 20, Crude Oil may be setting up for an important move. This may be supported by the political situation, too.

First, the astrology, then the politics and finally a trade idea. Jupiter and Neptune, as well as their ruling signs of Sagittarius and Pisces, have dominion over Crude Oil prices according to our studies and each are highlighted over the next month. Mars is a trigger to financial markets whenever it makes a hard aspect to another planet. It is especially relevant to the sector of financial markets related to that other planet.

Mars is retrograde now, which means it will form three squares to Neptune. The first was on October 13 (the day of the yearly low in DJIA), before it turned retrograde. Crude Oil had just topped out on October 10 at 93.64. It then fell to a low of 81.30 on October 18 as the White House put out the statement quoted above. This was a secondary low to the primary low that happened on September 26, which was an MMA 3-star gecosmic critical reversal date (CRD), described above. It was trading at 76.25 that day. For the next three weeks it rallied again, up to a high of 93.74 on November 7. It was not going the President’s way. Now, as Mars returns to its second square to Neptune, Crude Oil is back to 77.59 and challenging the lows of September 26. It is finally below the level at which President Biden sold the reserves a month ago. In other words, his trade is “in the money” at the moment.

President Biden, who will celebrate his 80th birthday (solar return) on Sunday with Mars rising and square Neptune, often states he doesn’t pay attention to the stock market. But apparently, he is willing to be a trader of Crude Oil with the nation’s treasury, and is not reticent about making his trading plans known publicly (unlike most traders). Crude Oil is now nearing the price of his call to buy at a profit from whence he sold last month The stated purpose of buying will be to replenish the stock of the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves that he sold (probably close to the low of October 18). Now, will traders ‘fade’ his public pronouncement of when he will buy (probably)? Will he have the courage and discipline required of a successful trader to carry out the trade before it turns against him (us)? And if he does, what does that say about near-term price projection for Crude Oil with all that buying coming in? While Jupiter is still in Pisces? What does it say about America’s readiness to cope with any sudden or escalating international military threats if he doesn’t replenish? You get the picture. If you are a trader and paying attention, this could be a very prosperous holiday season. You may be grateful for a leader who gives his people (and our adversaries) such clear financial guidance on his trading strategy for a “big order” ahead of time. Perhaps we should call him “Trader Joe.”

And this is my holiday gift to those of you who trade and invest in global financial markets as we do. Enjoy the season of Sagittarius, which starts this Tuesday, November 22. Markets usually (but not always) like this season!