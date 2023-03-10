Share:

European markets are nursing heavy losses this afternoon, as the worries about financial stocks comes back across the Atlantic, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stock rout spreads to Europe

“US markets took the brunt of the selling today but today’s big losers have been European indices, which have seen losses around the 2% mark. As the session heads towards its close, only two FTSE 100 stocks are in positive territory, with the rest deep in the red. Banks and other financials have led the decline, mirroring the moves seen on Wall Street yesterday. While it looks like this knee-jerk response looks over done, it certainly isn’t wise to stand in the way of the avalanche of selling, which looks unlikely to reach an end soon.”

Rate worries ease slightly after payrolls data

“US jobs data means that expectations around the next Fed meeting have now completed a round trip this week. Powell’s testimony meant that 50bps was suddenly the general forecast, but lower earnings data and a rising unemployment rate have seen the forecasts go back to 25bps. Volatility is on the up again, and while stocks have made a tentative recovery, next week’s CPI figure means that investors can’t sleep easy just yet.”