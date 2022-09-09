Markets have ended the week on a firmly risk-on note, with stocks making further headway in the final session.
Stocks rally to end the week
“Investors have put the ECB hike and Powell’s warning about more rate increases firmly behind them, and the rally of the past two days has gathered strength. While the broader bear market most likely has further to run, it looks like the next bear market rally has also kicked into action. This provides scope for some significant short-term upside in stocks, although traders will probably only stick around for a while, and investors should be careful not to jump in too quickly or too enthusiastically.”
Markets keep calm and carry on
“UK investors will no doubt be feeling somewhat conflicted given the current events, and the BoE has followed the lead set by other institutions by postponing its rate increase. But otherwise it is very much business as usual, and next week will still see a significant focus on the UK with CPI and employment data, although it is unlikely to provide a real change in trend for sterling, which still looks to be on a downward path against the dollar.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0050 as DXY starts to erase its losses
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.0050 in the early American session. As focus shifts to Fedspeak ahead of the blackout period, the US Dollar Index rebounds from 10-day lows, not allowing the pair to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.1550
Although GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains in the early American session, it holds comfortably in positive territory above 1.1550. The Bank of England announced on Friday that it postponed next week's rate decision to September 22, causing investors to turn cautious.
Gold drops below $1,720 despite falling US yields
Gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,720 after having touched its highest level in over a week near $1,730. Nevertheless, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing nearly 2% on the day, XAU/USD manages to hold in positive territory.
Cardano buy opportunity before the Vasil hard fork kicks in
Vasil hard fork is scheduled for September 22. Analysts evaluated Cardano’s potential to climb above all-time highs of $3.01 ahead of the massive event.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: Dollar soars, so earnings head for floor
Equities moved higher on Wednesday in apparent aloofness at what was happening in the rest of the market. Oil prices fell sharply, and the dollar gained again.