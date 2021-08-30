The S&P500 and Nasdaq renew record after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Gold gained, and oil advanced.

Attention now shifts to the Chinese PMI, Eurozone inflation and US jobs data.

Elsewhere, OPEC is expected to stick to its production revival plan at this week’s meeting, which could slow down the oil rally after a strong week of gains.

On the corporate calendar, Zoom Video Communications is due to release earnings on Monday and will be comparing its results to the first full pandemic quarter. The results may be less impressive, but a Morgan Stanley analyst upgrades his view on the share price.