The employment report on Friday shows continued strength in the US jobs market.

Equities react negatively to employment beat.

Nasdaq the worst performer as rates rise again.

Equity markets took their medicine on Friday as a strong jobs report once again ignited investor fears over runaway inflation. The latest jobs report showed the US jobs market remains incredibly tight. Employers are offering higher salaries to compensate, but the quit rate still remains stubbornly high. This signals employees are quitting for higher paid jobs as they are readily available. All this higher pay means consumers can use higher wages and savings to continue to chase higher prices, and so it makes inflation self-sustaining. This is exactly what we do not want to see, but it is what we may end up with. The Fed can at least take some comfort as a jobs market this tight means a recession in 2022 is now a highly unlikely outcome. However, recessions are usually preceded by employment moving to the top of multi-decade averages, and that is now where the US finds itself. What all this means is that while a 2022 recession is now highly unlikely, the odds of one in 2023 are growing.

As we can see from our US employment chart above, each time the unemployment rate falls below 4% it usually indicates a coming US recession. At the current level, a recession looks imminent.

Last week we saw consumers resorting to savings to cushion themselves from rising inflation. Savings are being drained fast but are being replaced with higher wages. However, wage growth is still running below inflation, so this looks to be a zero-sum game. Our best guess is that the consumer runs out of steam in Q2 2023 and a recession then kicks in as inflation remains high.

How does that leave the outlook for equities? A bear market without a recession usually leads to about a 20% fall on average. This is more or less where we are right now. Markets though are forward discounting, so as we get closer to 2023 then the more chance markets begin to price in a recession, which they currently are not. Our current estimates call for more chop throughout 2022 but a gradual move lower. Higher rates will mean tech and growth sectors remain under pressure. The risks to the downside are much greater than to the upside. Oil prices are unlikely to come down anytime soon. They will eventually in 2023 if the world enters a recession and oil demand naturally falls. For now, oil prices remaining high hinders equity growth. We already know the Fed is hiking aggressively, and this latest data confirms that. Supply chains are in a total state of flux, and geopolitical tensions show no signs of abating anytime soon. Ee may be in calm waters before the storm.

Overall for the week, it was a lot of fuss about nothing. The S&P 500 finished just over 1% lower, while the Dow also lost 1%. The Nasdaq fell 1.2% to be the worst index performer, a position it is getting increasingly used to in 2022. Real estate, healthcare and the financial sector were the worst performers on the week, while energy and materials were the top-performing sectors.

Tesla (TSLA) once again made headlines as Reuters reported that Elon Musk is placing the EV maker on a hiring freeze and looks to shed 10% of the workforce. Microsoft (MSFT) warned on dollar strength hitting profits, but consumer stocks continued to recover as a slew of in line or ahead earnings helped the sector continue to recover.

During the week we published our second deep-dive analysis, this time on Apple (AAPL). We set a rather eye-catching 12-month price target of $100. We base this on falling 2023 revenues and reduced margins in China. We did a full DCF and relative valuation analysis akin to what you will find in investment bank research. Feel free to let us know what you think. Read the report here. Last week we offered another long-form report on Tesla, giving it a $400 price target. The report is available for free here. For now, we are keeping this content for all readers but will be moving it to our premium service shortly. You can check out our premium offering here.

The sentiment indicators remain mired in negative territory despite this week's recovery. However, we feel this rally may have more legs to run just yet. It appears even Wall Street is now calling this a bear market rally, and we always get wary when the Street consensus turns bearish. It does not suit them and means we favor this rally stretching a bit more just yet.

SPY stock forecast

We ran into our first resistance at $415 and failed. This is no problem since resistance usually does not break the first time. Now we are retracing, but we are still looking to stretch things out to $435 to play out this bear market rally. Positioning still remains underweight equities.

SPY chart, daily

Earnings season

A few interesting releases for retail traders, notably NIO, BILI and COUP. But nothing to see here for big picture optics.

Economic releases

Inflation rules all currently, and thus Friday is the big CPI release. Investors will be crossing their fingers for a fall, but watch for inflation spreading its tentacles to the broader market where it tends to be stickier.

The author is short Tesla and Twitter.