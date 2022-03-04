Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US jobs report unlikely to lift equity markets

Equity markets remain in risk-off mode as European equities collapse.

Strong US jobs report but rising energy and commodity prices see equities remain bearish.

Dollar soars as safe-haven flows and relative outperformance versus Europe help.

A week of relative stability compared to the shock of last week's sharp sell-off following the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This week saw equities attempt some form of a bounce as bond market yields sold off on safe haven inflows. The dollar was a massive winner as the week wore on. Europe is in a state of near total panic, financially speaking. Sanctions will hit Europe far harder than the US. Germany and Italy rely on Russia for nearly 50% of their gas needs and Europe is a serious oil importer while the US does have its own production to fall back on. The US was a net oil importer for the last 50 years until in 2020 it became a net oil exporter. In 2022 it is likely to be a small-scale importer but higher prices will see more fracking production. Reuters reported in January, before the conflict, that pumping in the Permian basin (Texas) was already up 5% and that was in response to oil at $80.

Oil prices did fall back somewhat on Thursday as news broke of a possible Iran nuclear deal paving the way for a return of Iranian oil to the market. However, this was soon reversed when news emerged of Russia shelling a Ukrainian nuclear plant and fire erupting. We should also point out that Iran's oil production capabilities are significantly less than Russia's. Russia produces 11 million barrels a day, Iran probably has a peak output of 4 million and that will take time to ramp up to, several years most likely. Europen banks also took a fresh hammering on Friday. The sector has been under pressure as Austrian and Italian banks have the biggest exposure to Russia but most European banks have some exposure while US banks are relatively speaking off the hook. The ECB now faces the likelihood of a recession in 2023 with inflation running at about 10%, work that one out! The answer might actually be counterintuitive. This is largely supply-side inflation from surging energy costs. Consumer spending and demand are likely to fall sharply in response, so governments may end up subsidizing more energy bills and keeping interest rates relatively low. Raising rates is not going to help combat higher inflation and will only exacerbate the economic slowdown. More QE then!

Equity sentiment readings

The latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors showed a bounce in bullish thoughts for the week that ended on Wednesday. Interesting to see if this can continue next week given the ongoing developments not only in markets but in Ukraine. More weakness is likely to lead to more bearishness. The CNN figure below shows we have reached extreme fear levels. This is a broad gauge that takes into account bond flows as well as stock market strength and volatility.

SPY technical outlook

The strong jobs report has as expected not resulted in much follow-through. There was a brief rally on the number but the overall sentiment is so negative that this quickly reversed. Failure to get above $438 means the next test is likely to be of last week's spike lows at $410.64. That is the last major support within the current high-volume zone. The volume begins to dry up below $410 meaning price falls can accelerate. Breaking $410 we would not be surprised to see a sharp move below $400. Stops will likely be triggered below $400. The RSI remains in a downtrend confirming the price action. We also note the bad news being forewarned by the US yield curve. This is now headed for negative territory and so would predict a US recession within three calendar quarters of turning negative. It has had a 100% success rate over the last 50 years.

SPY chart, daily

US yield curve 2-10 year yields, US recessions are shaded. 100% predictive record back to 1979.

Earnings releases due

Next week former stockmarket darling Rivian (RIVN) reports earnings. These are likely to be poorly received if Lucid's are anything to go by. Any further production delays or reduction in delivery guidance will be severely punished. The risk-reward on the earnings is to the downside in our view.

That's all folks. Geopolitical events will remain the dominant theme next week. The oil sector should remain boosted by surging energy prices while growth stocks will likely remain under pressure. There is the potential for some wild rallies if anything positive comes out of Russia-Ukraine talks but this seems unlikely. In our view rallies should be used as dead cat bounces. The macroeconomic environment is becoming increasingly challenged. Globalization has been a strong tailwind for the last 40 years in equity markets. It is this and technological productivity gains that were the main reasons for inflation staying low for the last three decades. That trend was shifting but now this increased protectionary environment is likely coming to an end. Sanctions will see to that. Europe now looks odds on to enter stagflation in 2023 with 10% inflation. No central bank can combat that and maintain economic growth. We expect the US to outperform but it cannot avoid global forces and nor can its largest companies who are intertwined with the global economy and inflationary pressures.

Have a great weekend all.