Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Penny oil stocks pump, RIVN dumps as inflation helps the slump

Conflict in Ukraine continues despite hopes for peace talks.

Dax stages a 7% bounce on Wednesday before collapsing on Thursday.

Oil prices remain high and inflation continues to spike.

Another tumultuous week for equity investors with two notable rallies for shorts to get their teeth into. Firstly we had the surge in European markets on Wednesday when the Dax rose 7% on the back of hopes for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This turned around on Thursday as talks between the foreign ministers last a mere 90 minutes before reports on Friday that President Putin said talks were going well saw a 2% spike in Friday morning trade. This was swiftly rebutted by bears who are determined to make the most of their time in the limelight. 2021 was a hard one for them.

Inflation concerns remain elevated as does the underline inflation data. US CPI spiked again to 7.9% while the ECB turned more hawkish than the market was expecting in announcing a quicker than expected end to its money-printing program. This is because it needs to start hiking rates this year. Europe will get a hammering unless the conflict is resolved soon. Gas prices in Europe have quadrupled and the bloc is a massive energy importer with no production of its own. Goldman Sachs cut its US GDP forecasts again on Friday but forecast more risks to the downside. It noted Europe was in a worse state. Very little attention was paid to the Italian PPI number that came out on Thursday but it was a staggering 41%. More problems are on the way with Europe looking likely to enter recession in 2023 by our calculations. The US may not be far behind based on Goldman's forecast and the flattening US yield curve. It continues to flatten and as we have mentioned has a 100% record in predicting US recessions going back 50 years.

US 10Yyield -2Y yield, US recessions are highlighted in grey. Every time the spread goes below zero the US economy enters recession within 3 quarters.

Earnings season is more or less done and dusted but we did have some notable releases. Rivian (RIVN) especially was a shocker and the stock was heading for $30 before recovering slightly as Friday progressed. Remember it IPO'd at $78 and topped out at $179 only 4 months ago! We had some huge moves in micro-cap energy stocks too as the retail crowd unveiled a clever new strategy. Target low float micro-cap energy stocks and push the narrative that they will benefit from soaring oil prices. We saw some 400% plus moves for HUSA while the likes of INDO, CEI, and others also surged. Most have since fallen back to earth but it was a clever strategy.

Stock sentiment

The CNN index has worsened to 13 from 17 last week and so is even more extreme fear.

Source: CNN.com

Meanwhile, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment worsened this week, despite the intra week rally on Wednesday.

Source: AAII.com

SPY forecast

If you read our daily SPY analysis you will know we have been repeatedly mentioning $428 as key. The strong rally on Wednesday when the Dax gained 7% did not see the SPY breaching $428 and so we remained bearish both short and medium-term. We remain in that position. $428 is the short-term pivot, $438 is the medium-term level. Below and the SPY is bearish. However, we do expect a serious move in one direction or the other given the tightening range we have witnessed over the last 4 sessions. A small triangle formation is forming which is better observed on the 30-minute chart, the second one down.

SPY chart, daily

SPY chart, 30 minute

Earnings week ahead

Source: Benzinga Pro

A few earnings laggards next week and GameStop (GME) the original of the species.

Economic releases

Not a huge amount next week. We already have our high CPI print so the PPI on Tuesday is secondary. Michigan consumer confidence was weaker than expected already and higher oil prices at the pump will start to hit the consumer but not enough to dent the retail sales numbers on Wednesday.

That's all folks have a great weekend, take a break from the market, we all need it!

The author is long RIVN puts, Short BBBY and BMBL and long QQQ puts