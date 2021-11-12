Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Fed takes its “transitory” show on the road

- Fed still thinks inflation will be transitory, CPI data begs to differ.
- Tesla tanks as Elon spanks it with a chunky sale.
- Rivian (RIVN) stock pumps on IPO and pumps even more after it.
This week was notable for a few keen observations. Inflation is shockingly high and unlikely to come down any time soon. Why the Fed is failing to realize this is anyone's guess. Well, let's venture a guess or two. Are they just a bunch of out-of-touch civil servants with no idea what is going on in the real world? Too afraid if they turn off the pumps the market will collapse or a combination of both? We feel it is probably the last option. They do seem to be slowly, very slowly waking up to the realization that inflation is well and truly out of the bottle now but the majority of Fed speakers this week stuck to the transitory line. At least they know a gag and take their punch line on the road. The real money in bond and currency markets knows the gig is up and saw big moves this week for the dollar and the short end of the yield curve. 2 and 5-year rates popped and the dollar went on the rampage. The dollar has twin tailwinds in it will likely see higher growth and higher interest rates than Europe and the UK for the foreseeable future. The UK is engaged in self-destruction as it looks to collapse the trade deal with the EU so the pound is also collapsing. Dollar strength could have more legs yet.
The electric vehicle space was really where it was at this week. Tesla (TSLA) kicked things off as Elon Musk tweeted last weekend about selling a large chunk of his holding. He kept things interesting as he always does by putting out a Twitter poll on the proposal and the outcome duly favoured a sale. He obliged by selling about $5 billion worth of stock and possibly causing the steep drop in the Tesla(TSLA) share price in the process. As with everything Tesla, it wasn't long before the disciples returned and attempted to push it back up after a calamitous fall. The stock opened strongly on Thursday but quickly gave up those gains and is currently down nearly 4% on Friday with only a few hours of the session remaining.
Rivian (RIVN) stole the show on Wednesday as the biggest IPO of the year and the fifth-biggest in US history kicked off. This one was hot hot hot. Initially, a range of $57-62 was in play before being revised up to $72-74 on Monday. Rivian (RIVN) stock was eventually listed at $78 as institutional demand soared. Not to be outdone retail then stepped in and drove the stock on. Rivian opened at $106.75 and pumped another 22% on Thursday. At the time of writing it is trading at $128. Warren Buffet usually does not get things wrong and he revealed that Berkshire is sitting on a record cash pile as he can find nothing worth buying as everything is bid only. A record pile of cash from Buffet and Rivian worth more than GM and Ford should really grab the attention. Ford backed Rivian and sells about 5 million cars. Rivian hopes to fill orders for 55k cars by the end of 2023 and 100k vans by the end 2025, yet it is worth more than Ford. Even Cathie Wood thought this one was too high.
Exposure to equities remains elevated from both retail and fund managers. The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) shows exposure to equities falling slightly last week but still over 100% long, ie leveraged long.
Source: NAAIM
Meanwhile, the retail private investor is becoming more and more bullish
Source: American Association of Individual Investors (AAII)
Market breadth
Nasdaq (QQQ) stocks making new 52-week highs spiked last week but fell sharply this week. The second chart shows the number of stocks trading above their 200-day moving average still rising from the lows but certainly not as healthy as the rally earlier in the year.
Sectoral performance
No surprise to see technology (XLK) and energy (XLE) leading the way here with poor old consumer "boring" staples (XLC) lagging. Now that oil appears to have topped out and yields are rising which hits high growth tech perhaps a reversal or sector rotation may be in order.
SPY stock forecast
Not too much red on this chart recently. $453 remains decent support and then $430 is a strong zone with $428 the double bottom. The RSI has retraced from overbought. The MACD is looking to give a crossover sell signal but nothing as yet confirms this so wait. Still sticking to a 10% retracement before a strong holiday rally, just a hunch, nothing technical about that one!
Earnings week ahead
Really earnings season is over but a few of the retailers take centre stage next week with Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) the notables. Look for supply chain and pricing issues to be highlighted.
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic data
A lot of data but even more Fed speakers. If I hear the word transitory one more time I'll......
That's it, thanks for reading have a great weekend all.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data Premium
EUR/USD touched a fresh 2021-low of 1.1433 in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound in the last hour. The data from the US showed that rising inflation weighed heavily on consumer sentiment in November and the greenback struggled to extend its rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as dollar loses traction Premium
GBP/USD edged higher after the data from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in a decade. The pair is currently trading above 1.3400 and looks to snap a three-day losing streak.
Gold holds above $1,850 as US data highlights inflation fears Premium
Gold fell below $1,850 earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the American session with the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers highlighting the negative impact of inflation on consumer sentiment.
Last call before BTC hits $100,000
Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.