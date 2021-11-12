Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Fed takes its “transitory” show on the road

Fed still thinks inflation will be transitory, CPI data begs to differ.

Tesla tanks as Elon spanks it with a chunky sale.

Rivian (RIVN) stock pumps on IPO and pumps even more after it.

This week was notable for a few keen observations. Inflation is shockingly high and unlikely to come down any time soon. Why the Fed is failing to realize this is anyone's guess. Well, let's venture a guess or two. Are they just a bunch of out-of-touch civil servants with no idea what is going on in the real world? Too afraid if they turn off the pumps the market will collapse or a combination of both? We feel it is probably the last option. They do seem to be slowly, very slowly waking up to the realization that inflation is well and truly out of the bottle now but the majority of Fed speakers this week stuck to the transitory line. At least they know a gag and take their punch line on the road. The real money in bond and currency markets knows the gig is up and saw big moves this week for the dollar and the short end of the yield curve. 2 and 5-year rates popped and the dollar went on the rampage. The dollar has twin tailwinds in it will likely see higher growth and higher interest rates than Europe and the UK for the foreseeable future. The UK is engaged in self-destruction as it looks to collapse the trade deal with the EU so the pound is also collapsing. Dollar strength could have more legs yet.

The electric vehicle space was really where it was at this week. Tesla (TSLA) kicked things off as Elon Musk tweeted last weekend about selling a large chunk of his holding. He kept things interesting as he always does by putting out a Twitter poll on the proposal and the outcome duly favoured a sale. He obliged by selling about $5 billion worth of stock and possibly causing the steep drop in the Tesla(TSLA) share price in the process. As with everything Tesla, it wasn't long before the disciples returned and attempted to push it back up after a calamitous fall. The stock opened strongly on Thursday but quickly gave up those gains and is currently down nearly 4% on Friday with only a few hours of the session remaining.

Rivian (RIVN) stole the show on Wednesday as the biggest IPO of the year and the fifth-biggest in US history kicked off. This one was hot hot hot. Initially, a range of $57-62 was in play before being revised up to $72-74 on Monday. Rivian (RIVN) stock was eventually listed at $78 as institutional demand soared. Not to be outdone retail then stepped in and drove the stock on. Rivian opened at $106.75 and pumped another 22% on Thursday. At the time of writing it is trading at $128. Warren Buffet usually does not get things wrong and he revealed that Berkshire is sitting on a record cash pile as he can find nothing worth buying as everything is bid only. A record pile of cash from Buffet and Rivian worth more than GM and Ford should really grab the attention. Ford backed Rivian and sells about 5 million cars. Rivian hopes to fill orders for 55k cars by the end of 2023 and 100k vans by the end 2025, yet it is worth more than Ford. Even Cathie Wood thought this one was too high.

Exposure to equities remains elevated from both retail and fund managers. The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) shows exposure to equities falling slightly last week but still over 100% long, ie leveraged long.

Source: NAAIM

Meanwhile, the retail private investor is becoming more and more bullish

Source: American Association of Individual Investors (AAII)

Market breadth

Nasdaq (QQQ) stocks making new 52-week highs spiked last week but fell sharply this week. The second chart shows the number of stocks trading above their 200-day moving average still rising from the lows but certainly not as healthy as the rally earlier in the year.

Sectoral performance

No surprise to see technology (XLK) and energy (XLE) leading the way here with poor old consumer "boring" staples (XLC) lagging. Now that oil appears to have topped out and yields are rising which hits high growth tech perhaps a reversal or sector rotation may be in order.

SPY stock forecast

Not too much red on this chart recently. $453 remains decent support and then $430 is a strong zone with $428 the double bottom. The RSI has retraced from overbought. The MACD is looking to give a crossover sell signal but nothing as yet confirms this so wait. Still sticking to a 10% retracement before a strong holiday rally, just a hunch, nothing technical about that one!

Earnings week ahead

Really earnings season is over but a few of the retailers take centre stage next week with Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) the notables. Look for supply chain and pricing issues to be highlighted.

Source: Benzinga Pro

Economic data

A lot of data but even more Fed speakers. If I hear the word transitory one more time I'll......

That's it, thanks for reading have a great weekend all.