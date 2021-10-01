Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPX) (SPY) (QQQ): Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory

Stocks start October in the green after a shocking September.

EU inflation data released on Friday hits 13 year high.

The US always strives to win though as its inflation hits a 30-year high.

Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us) and the dollar has been on a hawkish charge this past week as dollar traders know that this inflation data cannot be talked away as transitory. It would appear Fed chair Powell has also come to this realization and has forgotten the word transitory from his vocabulary, admitting earlier in the week that inflation may persist for longer than thought. Longer than who thought exactly, everyone except the Fed it would seem. The market ignored the narrative earlier in the year as there was just too much bullish news about and it did what it wanted to do, which was rally. Now bulls are exhausted and once again the Nasdaq decides it does not like higher yields and leads the September dump. The Nasdaq was unsurprisingly the worst index performer in September, losing 5.3% and taking its quarterly performance into negative territory. This trend looks set to continue with the headline-grabbing 13-year high inflation data from Europe on Friday surpassed by the US posting a 30 year high for the PCE number. The PCE data is the Fed's self-admitted favourite gauge of inflation. Rate hikes at the ready then?

Earnings season is not too far away and while the results are likely to again be positive it is more the outlook and commentary that will be more important than ever. Last week General Mills (GIS), FedEx (FDX), Nike (NKE), and Costco (COST) all warned of supply chain issues and Vietnam is now causing major headaches for apparel and clothing manufactures. Shipping costs continue to surge and these will be passed onto customers whenever the end product actually arrives as ships and drivers are in extremely short supply. See below chart of the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY), doubled in last 6 months and up nearly 400% year to date. Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) blamed supply chain issues this week for its poor results as the stock tanked and General Motors (GM) on Friday blamed semiconductor chips for poor sales data.

Evergrande appears to have taken a back seat to yield talk but it reportedly has missed two overseas debt payments this month. China appears to be about to inflict some losses to spook investors but will likely backstop anything too serious. Naturally, markets and volatilities may jump a bit as we near the US debt ceiling meltdown in mid-October. As usual with politicians, this will go right to the wire, with Democrats forced to go it alone but we cannot see the self-destruct button being pushed and the US default.

SPY fund flows

Bank of America had some interesting data out this morning showing that household exposure to the equity market has reached a 70 year high. Great, everybody is on board, let's just squeeze a few more in here and then we will all be rich, that's how it works right? The old analogy of when the taxi driver is giving stock tips then it is time to get out springs to mind. This ends well surely!

Contrary to this though is the latest Refinitiv LipperAlpha fund flow data which shows equity funds losing $9.6 billion in the week to Wednesday, September 28. Equity Exchange Traded Funds (ETF's) have now gone four straight weeks of net outflows. The Nasdaq (QQQ) unsurprisingly was one of the biggest losers while surprisingly, to us anyway, the Russell 2000 (IWM) attracted $2.4 billion inflows making it the best-performing Equity ETF in terms of flows. The IWM is still trading in its sideways range since forever, see below.

The winner takes it all and this appears the case with the Russell (IWM) outperforming all other indices this month, see daily comparison below.

SPY stock forecast

Nothing major to report here. Last week's call has worked out very nicely "However, we remain bearish in our view unless $448.92 is broken. That level is last week's high. This late bounce to us looks like an opportunity to short". A nice result then, given we wrote that when the SPY was $444. The bears are still in charge. The SPY even managed to put in a lower low on Friday before bouncing but is only retracing to the 100-day moving average. Putting in the low earlier was important for bears, who then sat back and relaxed. Otherwise, the SPY was in danger of putting in a double bottom at $428 which would have been a bullish reversal pattern. Now nothing changes unless $440 is broken. Breaking $428 may accelerate the move due to a serious lack of volume (see the volume profile bars to the side of the chart). This would then bring the SPY down to our buy zone at $415. Here is huge volume support, the 200-day moving average, and the yearly Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP).

Nasdaq (QQQ) stock forecast

Last week we wrote, "We are bearish here too, only turning bullish on a break of $379." That was at $372 on Friday, now we find ourselves 13 handles lower, lucky for some! This chart remains bearish with the breakout achieved and now the volume is light until $340, again this will be our buy zone. The 200-day moving average and a lot of volume sit down at that level.

SPY week ahead

Source: Benzinga Pro

Not a huge amount to get excited about on the earnings front but soon the new earnings season will kick off so this is merely the calm before the storm. The economic data is also pretty light next week until we get to Friday and the montly jobs report.