Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPX QQQ): Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon

Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA.

Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.

Another week, another set of records to rave about. So far the seasonality we have all been talking about for the last two weeks of June appears to have disappeared. To recap, historically the last two weeks of June are the worst period for stocks. Maybe we are all in an alternate universe, certainly has felt that way for the last while, thanks covid!

The stock market continues to set new records as the inflation fear was battered down by the Fed last week. Stocks duly took note and set off on a record quest this week. A pretty good fist was made of it too with the S&P 500 posting a record high on Thursday and repeating the trick on Friday, while the Nasdaq set new records on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday sees some profit-taking hit, suprise suprise! The Nasdaq has really taken on the leadership role this week as it finally catches up and surpasses the Dow and S&P. The chart below shows the relative performance of the three main indices since March, the Dow now looking a tad sluggish after a poor showing in June.

One of our favourite charts and correlations continues to work perfectly as a leading indicator, that of the Fed balance sheet. It hit record highs again, paving the way for this week's equity gains. What will happen when they step away, oh uh?

As we mentioned earlier today in our Nasdaq analysis (see here) the market breadth and momentum indicators are lower with the number of stocks above the 100 and 200-day moving averages declining and the number of stocks making yearly highs also declining. Increasingly mega tech is moving with Facebook (FB) setting record highs this week, followed by Alphabet (GOOGL) doing the same and Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) staging technical breakouts.

We also pointed out earlier today that the Russell 2000 (IWM) has a potential double top in place and this needs to be broken to continue the rally in the main indices. Friday marks index rebalancing for the Russell 3000 so expect volumes to spike as the day progresses. Another interesting stat to note from Russell is the market capitalization difference between the Russell 2000 and Russell 1000 (small-cap stocks versus large-cap stocks), has increased by 73% to the end of May 2021. This is a big beasts rally. Nonetheless, equity investors would prefer if the Russell 2000 not register a bearish double top, making gains in the larger indices that bit more difficult to sustain. The Russell 2000 (IWM) has effectively been in a prolonged sideways range trade since, well since all of 2021 really while the party raged on elsewhere. Breakouts can be powerful but so can double tops so watch this space.

Nasdaq (NQ1, QQQ) forecast

The futures (NQ1) E-mini contract is used for our analysis, but the levels are matched to the QQQ Nasdaq ETF. The strong trend remains in place with Thursday's nice continuation candle. Friday brings an inside candle, signalling some indecision.No surprise after the recent run. The 9-day moving average remains the guide for the short term with 14,250 the key support. The volume profile is still pretty light up here, so the rally has not yet gained steam. A break, therefore, of 14,250 would likely see a quick intraday possibility to move to 14,050. This would be the first support to test since it is the old high from April and now the bottom of the trend channel. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is very close to overbought. Key supports are 14,050, 13,462 and 12,950. Channel resistance on Monday will be at 14,580.

S&P 500 forecast

The long-term support and resistance lines from November remain in place and set the upside target to north of 4,500 by the end of July. July is a strongly positive month historically, so just do it, as Nike just did! Friday sees a nice continuation candle with a higher high and lower low, what does that mean? Well for one thing it means yet another record high and on course for another record high close. Again the 9-day moving average is guiding the trend and longer-term the double bottom at 4050 from May set the scene. That is a big support in the event something turns, as the volume profile shows how light it is below so a break will likely accelerate to 3900. But for now, all looks good now that the heavy traffic zone around 4228 is below us. This remains the short-term support as it contains the 9-day moving average also.

Equity fund flow data

Returning to one of our title themes Financial/Banking ETF's suffered one of the largest outflows according to the latest Refitiv/LipperAlpha data. Perhaps not great timing as the big banks all passed the Fed's stress test, clearing the way for them to renew dividends and buybacks. The XLF Financial sector ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is currently the leading sector, up 1.4% nearing the close on Friday. Wells Fargo (WFC) is up 3%, Bank of America (BAC) up 2% and JPMorgan (JPM) is up 1.2%.

Not surprisingly tech ETF's attracted inflows and the Nasdaq QQQ took in $1.4 billion.

Wall Street Week Ahead

Not too long now until another earnings season is upon us and the bar has been set pretty high. We still have a few names next week to keep an eye on. Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) is a meme favourite and reports on Wednesday. General Mills (GIS) and Constellation Brands (STZ) complete the lineup on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and McCormick (MKC) are other notables on Friday. What should also be interesting to keep track of this earnings season is how many companies comment on hiring problems due to lack of supply and supply chain/ input cost issues.

Economic releases

The author is long AMC puts and RIDE calls.