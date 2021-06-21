Week starts on a bearish note but Amazon Prime day and strong PMI data could improve the investor mood.

ECB’s Lagarde and Fed’s Powell will likely reiterate their support to the economy, yet strong data could continue playing in favour of a stronger US dollar.

Gold, copper and lumber remain under a decent selling pressure, while we question what’s the matter for a broader rage of commodities should have been good for inflation hedging.

US crude pushes higher after Iran elections raising difficulties for a nuclear deal.

On the corporate calendar, Nike, FedEx and Blackberry are due to release earnings this week and Nike’s Xinjiang headache could weigh on numbers and on forecasts.