Week starts on a bearish note but Amazon Prime day and strong PMI data could improve the investor mood.
ECB’s Lagarde and Fed’s Powell will likely reiterate their support to the economy, yet strong data could continue playing in favour of a stronger US dollar.
Gold, copper and lumber remain under a decent selling pressure, while we question what’s the matter for a broader rage of commodities should have been good for inflation hedging.
US crude pushes higher after Iran elections raising difficulties for a nuclear deal.
On the corporate calendar, Nike, FedEx and Blackberry are due to release earnings this week and Nike’s Xinjiang headache could weigh on numbers and on forecasts.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
