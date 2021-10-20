10/19 Recap: - The S&P opened with an 11 handle gap up. Following 15 minutes of narrow whipsaw action which culminated with a 9:45 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied fairly steadily 21 handles into a 1:00 PM high. From that high, the S&P traded into a very narrow 3 handle range, culminating with a high at 2:13 PM. From that high, the S&P declined 9 handles into a 2:34 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 10 handles into a 3:19 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back 7 handles into a 3:32 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 6 handles into the close.

10//19 – The major indices had a strong up day with the following closes: The DJIA + 198.70; S&P 500 + 33.17; and the Nasdaq Composite + 107.28.

Looking ahead – Wednesday’s 10:50 AM Full Moon brings us to the end of the current series of changes in trend points. Given the S&P has rallied for 5 consecutive days, it is fair to say the market is overbought. The fact that the market has rallied into a combination of Mercury Perihelion and a Full Moon, presents a good probability for a short-term high.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. B. 10/19 AM – Helio Saturn 90 Uranus. A major change in trend Coffee and COPPER.

C. 10/19 AC – Mercury Perihelion. A major change in trend CORN, Gold, Oats, OJ, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 10/20 AM - Full Moon in Aries. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, and especially Sugar and Wheat.

4. A. 10/22 AC – Mercury Greatest Elongation West. A major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

B. 10/22 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. A moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.

C. 10/22 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. A major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 10/29.

Astro – 10/20, 10/25, 10/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4510, 4490, Resistance – 4520, 4545.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.