In today's live stream, Mike Venezia shares a deep analysis of current market trends and other insights to help you learn and understand how to improve your trading game and take advantage of the latest developments. Leverage over 30 years of experience as you learn from one of the best brokers out there.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended.
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD gains limited while under 1.1350
The EUR/USD pair is rising on Wednesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar across the board. The combination of modestly lower US yields and higher equity prices weighed on the greenback that failed to benefit.
GBP/USD stays afloat above 1.3300 ahead of US consumer sentiment data
GBP/USD is consolidating its daily gains above 1.3300 as the American session goes underway. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised the annualized third-quarter GDP growth to 2.3% from 2.1% in the previous estimate.
Gold struggles to find direction, fluctuates below $1,800
Gold continues to move up and down in a relatively tight range below $1,800 on Wednesday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat below 1.5% following the latest data releases from the US.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. Buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an increase in the market value of MANA.
TSLA rebounds over 4%, focus shifts to Q4 earnings report
Tesla stock achieved our short-term $910 target on Monday. TSLA shares even closed below $900 for the first time since October 21. Expect a sharp bounce on Tuesday, but the trend is still lower.