It was a tale of two halves for markets on Tuesday. Initially, it was all risk on and Dollar selling, before things reversed course into North America, with risk coming off and the Buck recovering.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.70, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat economic data.
GBP/USD: Remains sidelined on the way to 1.3800
GBP/USD begins September with bullish bias even as the quote seesaws around 1.3755 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The cable pair jumped to the highest since August 17 but stepped back from 200-DMA. However, the MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals in four weeks and an upward sloping trend line from August 20 also keeps buyers hopeful.
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.70, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat economic data.
Ethereum Classic buyers are not fading without a fight, targeting 20% gains
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been wrong-footed since August 15 and has been descending since then, but buyers do not seem convinced that they need to let short sellers take control. Sellers are trying to squeeze out the buyers at $60, but buyers are reluctant to forfeit their longs.
Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke
Consumer Confidence in the US slipped sharply in August as inflation concerns and the spread of Delta variant cases sapped an outlook that in June had been the highest since before the pandemic began last March.