In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Oil dropped after a false breakout of the neckline of the inverted Head and Shoulders formation.
The USDJPY bounces off a long-term horizontal resistance – highs from the previous month.
DAX started Wednesday with a strong drop.
The SP500 continues with a typical downtrend, the price is making lower lows and lower highs.
Gold continues declining inside of the falling wedge pattern.
The AUDJPY still trades above the upper line of the triangle but demand looks rather weak.
The GBPJPY bounces off the lower line of the symmetric triangle pattern. Potentially the start of a promising mid-term rise.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.