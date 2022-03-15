“While European markets have dropped back slightly, Wall Street has managed to make headway, although attention is steadily shifting towards tomorrow’s Fed meeting.”

FTSE 100 slips back

“The prospect of tighter monetary policy and the ongoing war in Ukraine continue to weigh on markets. A weaker start to the day has at least been mostly reversed for European indices, including the FTSE 100, but for now these markets remain stuck below last week’s highs as bullish momentum stalls. Weaker commodity prices haven’t helped, dragging on the likes of Glencore and Antofagasta, while fears about a wider lockdown in China have hit markets as well. A more optimistic view still looks like a tough ask, especially given tomorrow’s Fed decision, always a good reason for trader’s to keep their powder dry.”

Wall Street pushes higher

“In the US indices have managed to make headway, providing a contrast to Europe. Oil’s decline has provided a break for the relentless drumbeat of inflation concerns, although the vital commodity is still substantially higher than a month ago, meaning that while the worst of the forecasts now look excessive, a continued rise in CPI is still the expectation. Tomorrow’s FOMC meeting provides a vital moment for markets, as traders wait to see what the Fed will say and what their view is on the outlook for the next few months.”