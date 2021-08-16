The same old discussion continues to afflict equity investors as lofty valuations balance against a wall of liquidity. So far liquidity is winning out as US equity indices are trading around record highs despite a surprise 13.5% plunge in August US consumer confidence released last Friday, which marked one of the largest declines ever in the University of Michigan series. In fact confidence fell to a level even below the COVID low, likely due to Delta variant concerns.

The confidence data fuelled a bull flattening in US Treasuries and USD sell off. As reflected in the confidence data, the Delta variant is increasingly threatening recovery and evidence of sharply rising virus cases even in highly vaccinated countries sends a worrying sign of what to expect going forward.

Geopolitics will be in focus after the Taliban effectively took over Afghanistan after marching into Kabul yesterday. This will have major repercussions in South Asia and the rest of the region. Separately, Canada's PM Trudeau has called a snap election on Sep 20 while Malaysia's PM Yassin has resigned today. Geopolitics, weak US confidence data, China's regulatory crackdown and ongoing Delta variant concerns, with Philippines and Thailand registering record virus cases in Asia led to a cautious start to the week for Asia.

Further direction came from China's July data slate released today. The data revealed weaker than expected outcomes across the board, with industrial production and retail sales alongside other data revealing further softening. The releases provided more evidence that Chinese consumer caution has intensified in the wake of targeted lockdown measures in several provinces while industrial activity is being hampered by supply constraints and weakening demand for exports.

The Chinese data will likely provide more support to expectations of further easing in liquidity from the central bank (PBOC) and even policy rate cuts. Separately, China's regulatory crackdown has extended further, weighing on Chinese and regional assets, but there is little sign that officials are looking to step back. More broadly, weaker Chinese data will likely contribute to a near term tone of risk aversion afflicting global market sentiment amidst worsening Delta variant concerns, rising growth worries and geopolitical risks.

Over the rest of the week Fed FOMC minutes (Wed), in particular views on the shape of quantitative easing tapering, as well as central bank decisions in New Zealand (Wed), Indonesia (Thu) and Norway (Thu) are in focus. The RBNZ is likely to be the most eventful among these, with a 25bp hike in its policy rate (OCR) expected amid firming data and rising inflation pressures. Key data this week includes US July retail sales (Tue), with falls in both the headline and control group readings likely as the boost to spending from stimulus and reopening fades.