The inflation report marathon continues, and it was the UK's turn this morning. Traditionally, the consumer price change figures attracted the most attention. For the month, they rose by 0.5% (slightly less than the 0.6% expected), and annual inflation fell from 10.1% to 9.9%, slightly weaker than the 10.0% expected.
As previously with the US data, core inflation exceeded expectations, reaching 6.3% - a new all-time high. However, there are several signs that the inflation wave has subsided.
Manufacturers reduced their selling prices for the first time in almost two years. The reduction was a nominal 0.1%, but we should expect more. This indicator's annual rate of increase fell from 17.1% to 16.1%.
Producer input prices (an even earlier indicator for inflation) lost 1.2% in August - the largest since April 2020. By the same month a year earlier, growth had slowed to 20.5% compared with 22.6% in July and 24.1% in June.
It is also worth remembering that the effect of the high base (there were already higher price growth rates at this time a year ago) will weigh on the annual inflation figure.
After we saw a sharp rise in the dollar on hot inflation from the US, one could have expected a new wave of pressure on the Pound on weak data. But that did not happen, for which there is a logical explanation. The news in the US caused a revision of rate expectations, but this is not happening in the UK markets. Lower inflation puts less pressure on Sterling's purchasing power. In the longer term, this will help reduce the shock to the economy from tightening monetary policy, which is positive for the currency.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above parity after EU data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated below parity during the European trading hours. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted by 2.4% on a yearly basis in July, putting additional weight on the shared currency.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.1550 after mixed UK inflation data
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed to the 1.1550 area on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI declined to 9.9% in August but the Core CPI edged higher to 6.3%. Investors await US PPI data.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold clings to small gains above $1,700
Gold stretched higher and was last seen posting small daily gains above $1,700. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 3.4% ahead of the American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Cardano price in cahoots with bears, ADA holders could worsen the situation
Cardano price shows an interesting outlook that could worsen things for its holders. The short-term outlook slowly aligns with the larger bearish picture of the cryptocurrency markets.