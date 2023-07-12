Share:

Asia market update: Weak USD continues; RBNZ pauses (as expected); Poor Japan data; US CPI tonight.

General trend

- As expected New Zealand’s RBNZ left its OCR unchanged at 5.50% - its first rate pause since Aug 2021. After a slight sell-off post-decision, the Kiwi went on to make fresh highs for the day, despite NZ 2 yr yields down -14bps [Note: NZ CPI due Jul 19].

- AUD/USD in recent days has recovered about half of the losses suffered in late June, also despite a drop in 3 yr yield -6bps today.

- USD in general continued its fall against all crosses; to below 140 against JPY, while GBP approached the 1.30 mark, levels last seen in April 2022. EUR, CAD, CNH all ran higher against the dollar.

- Poor data out of Japan, with core machine orders for May far under-performing expectations by more than -8% m/m and y/y. PPI also disappointed with both m/m and y/y prints below expectations.

- The Nikkei 225 (-0.5%) continued this week to under-perform against its peers, declining to its lowest level since Jun 9.

- The Nikkei’s reverse correlation in recent months against the Hang Seng was again on display, with HK +1.2% leading Asia - the Hang Seng Tech Index up >2%.

- Australia RBA’s Gov Lowe reiterated the bank’s current monetary policies as well as the overall recommendations of the RBA Review of Monetary Policy.

- In China new Yuan loans more than doubled expectations – a sign that the government’s demand for more bank lending is being executed.

- The PBOC continued to set the Yuan fix stronger than the market. USD/CNH fell below 7.20 today after reaching nearly 7.29 little more than a week ago.

- In Korea tomorrow’s rate decision is expected to remain unchanged, however previously it was noted that 5 members wanted to keep the door open for one more possible rate hike to 3.75%.

- Markets in Asia as the day goes on appear in a holding pattern ahead of the US CPI tonight.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Wed night US CPI.

- Thu CN Balance of Trade and KR interest rate decision.

- Thu night US PPI; Initial jobless claims.

- Fri Japan Industrial Production (final); Holiday in New Zealand.

- Fri night US Consumer Sentiment; US Q2 bank earnings begin.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.3% at 7,127.

- Australia Treasurer Chalmers: No decision on RBA Gov made yet; The appointment of a new Gov would not undermine the RBA.

- Australia sells A$700M vs. A$700M indicated in 2.25% May 2028 bonds; Avg Yield: 4.0711% v 3.7893% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.61x v 2.74x prior.

- New Zealand May Net Migration: 4.9K v 5.8K prior.

- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) leaves official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50%; as expected [first rate pause since Aug 2021].

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.7% at 18,797.

- Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,220.

- Komatsu (6301.jp): Reports China Jun excavator demand Y/Y: -3.1% v -2.2% prior [3rd straight decline].

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1765 v 7.1886 prior (strongest CNY fix since Jun 20).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior.

- China Jun new yuan loans (CNY): 3.050T V 1.363TE [overnight update].

- China Jun M2 money supply Y/Y: 11.3% V 11.6% PRIOR [overnight update].

- China Jun aggregate financing (CNY): 4.220T V 1.560T PRIOR [overnight update].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 32,280.

- Japan May Core Machine Orders M/M: -7.6% v +1.0%e; Y/Y: -8.7% v -0.2%e.

- Japan Jun PPI (CGPI) M/M: -0.2% V +0.2%E; Y/Y: 4.1% V 4.4%E (slowest annual pace since Apr 2021; the data slows for the 6th straight month).

- North Korea appears to have fired a ballistic missile; (Update: missile appeared to land 550km east of Korean Peninsula at around 02:13GMT) - Japan Coast Guard.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

South Korea

- Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,557.

- South Korea Jun Unemployment Rate: 2.6% v 2.5% prior.

- South Korea Jun Total Bank Lending to Household (KRW): 1,062T v 1,056.4T prior (record high).

- South Korea Finance Ministry: Plans to allow foreign participation in FX market from Q4.

Other Asia

- Taiwan said to hold its first large-scale evacuation drill in decades in July – FT.

- Malaysia May Industrial Production Y/Y: 4.7% v 1.1%e.

North America

- US treasury's $40B 3-year note auction results: draws 4.534% v 4.202% prior, bid-to-cover ratio: 2.88 v 2.70 prior and 2.60x over the last 8 auctions.

- Chinese hackers said to have infiltrated some US Govt email systems - WSJ.

Europe

- Germany July zew current situation survey: -59.5 V -62.0E; expectations survey: -14.7 V -10.5E.

- Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy: NATO allies' decision not to set out a timeline for Ukraine is unprecedented and absurd.

- NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg: Allies have agreed on a strong, united and positive message to Ukraine; Alliance will support Ukraine in making necessary reforms on its path toward future membership in NATO.

- China's EU Mission: China firmly opposes and rejects China-related content in NATO Summit Joint Communique.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -0.6%; ASX 200 +0.4%; Hang Seng +1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.004-1.1037 ; JPY 139.37-140.40 ; AUD 0.6681-0.6742 ; NZD 0.6190-0.6240.

- Gold +0.4% at $1,944/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $74.89/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.7953/lb.