European markets have shrugged off this morning's PMI figures, while the Dow has hit a new 2023 high ahead of this week's earnings, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
European markets rally off their lows
“The FTSE 100 and other markets have reversed their morning weakness despite the raft of poorer PMIs. These have pushed down the euro and sterling, giving European indices their usual modest lift, but ahead of this week’s central bank decisions a view is gathering pace that the period of rising rates is at an end, providing some hope of a market uplift into year-end.”
Wall Street rises ahead of Fed & earnings
“The Dow continues to enjoy a period of ascendancy over the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, after lagging for so much of the year, with the broadening participation of more sectors in the rally helping the index to a fresh sixteen-month high. There isn’t much whinging about ‘poor breadth’ now, and with a wide swathe of companies reporting this week the Dow might receive yet more support.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
