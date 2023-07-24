Share:

European markets have shrugged off this morning's PMI figures, while the Dow has hit a new 2023 high ahead of this week's earnings, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

European markets rally off their lows

“The FTSE 100 and other markets have reversed their morning weakness despite the raft of poorer PMIs. These have pushed down the euro and sterling, giving European indices their usual modest lift, but ahead of this week’s central bank decisions a view is gathering pace that the period of rising rates is at an end, providing some hope of a market uplift into year-end.”

Wall Street rises ahead of Fed & earnings

“The Dow continues to enjoy a period of ascendancy over the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, after lagging for so much of the year, with the broadening participation of more sectors in the rally helping the index to a fresh sixteen-month high. There isn’t much whinging about ‘poor breadth’ now, and with a wide swathe of companies reporting this week the Dow might receive yet more support.”