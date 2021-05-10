Weak US jobs boosted risk appetite ahead of Wednesday’s inflation report. Biontech, Disney to announce earnings. Gold, oil progress.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high near 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.